Partner

Armanino LLP

Professional Services

Jenn McCabe has more than 25 years of outsourced accounting and finance experience, with a particular expertise in startups and the advertising and creative production industries. She is passionate about seeing companies utilize accounting technology to maximize their efficiency, productivity, and ultimately, success. Before joining Armanino, she founded and led Team Jenn Corp., a firm dedicated to the strategic financial management of startups and small businesses, offering a comprehensive back office solution with accounting, finance and HR solutions.

An advocate for women in accounting her whole career, McCabe plays a central role in the firm’s Women’s Advancement Network and helped found the Executive Access Program (EAP). The program provides high potential female account professionals with access to firm executives earlier in their careers to help them understand the path to partnership and recognize the benefits of partnership. McCabe has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Pepperdine University.