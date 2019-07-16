Managing Director and Chairman

Intrepid Investment Bankers

Investment Banking

Jim Freedman is managing director, chairman, and founding principal of Intrepid Investment Bankers. He has more than 38 years of investment banking and corporate finance experience, and he is an expert in the financial aspects of corporate strategy. Founded in 2010, Intrepid has built a reputation for guiding clients through value-defining events throughout the lifecycle of their businesses, including mergers and acquisitions, shareholder liquidity, raising capital, and business succession planning.

Freedman has advised more than 500 middle-market companies in the areas of corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate valuation, and strategic decisions. In addition, he has acted as the principal financial advisor in hundreds of capital raisings and mergers and acquisitions transactions ranging in value from $20 million to more than $1 billion. Among his recent notable deals is his work advising RSI Home Products on its sale to American Woodmark Corporation.