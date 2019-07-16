Partner-in-Charge, Business Outsourcing Services

Armanino LLP

Professional Services

John Schweisberger serves as Armanino’s partner-in-charge of the Business Outsourcing Services practice, focused on providing essential outsourced accounting, finance, human resources and restructuring services to clients in a variety of industries. He brings over 30 years of experience to his role. After the pandemic hit and the CARES Act was passed, virtually every bank in the country was inundated with hundreds, if not thousands, of PPP loan requests.

Schweisberger and team, by the beginning of 2021, had supported roughly 25,000 loans that aggregated to about $3.5 billion. With a second round of PPP loans set to seek forgiveness at the end of 2021, it is industry leaders like Schweisberger who have the vision to build out the infrastructure to help banks and their borrowers focus on their work and keep the loans serviced and forgiven in a timely manner.