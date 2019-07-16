Joshua Mogin

Partner

Raines Feldman LLP

Professional Services

Josh Mogin is a partner at Raines Feldman LLP and head of the real estate finance practice group. He is a real estate and finance attorney with over 20 years of experience representing institutional lenders, financial institutions, developers, special servicers, rating agencies, insurance companies, credit unions, hotels and property owners in financing, securitization, construction financing, agency lending, mezzanine financing, loan restructurings, foreclosures, acquisitions and dispositions. Mogin works with each of his clients to provide sound advice which enables them to efficiently and effectively close transactions.

Mogin also has extensive experience in distressed real estate transactions including the implementation of financed note sale programs, loan sales and acquisition, receiverships and the sale of REO properties. His practice also includes entertainment and corporate financing, including the representation of banks and private financing companies in connection with financing power facilities, film production, and intellectual property rights.

