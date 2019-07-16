Marc McMorris

Co-Founder and Managing Director

Carrick Capital Partners

Private Equity

Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Marc F. McMorris is a co-founder and managing director of Carrick Capital Partners, where he is directly involved in the identification, selection and post-investment growth guidance of the firm’s portfolio companies in software and software-enabled businesses. Together with co-founder Jim Madden, he co-chairs the investment committee. McMorris closely works with the CEOs, executive teams, and boards of the firm’s portfolio, leveraging his deep understanding of sales, finance, capital structures and corporate governance. McMorris assists these companies in navigating growth opportunities and the creation of their substantial long-term value.

Previously, as a managing director for General Atlantic, a growth-oriented $15 billion global private equity firm, McMorris was the lead or co-lead in approximately $900 million in investments in business services, financial services, and software, which included the successful IPOs of numerous companies.