Chairman

City National Bank

Commercial Banking

Russell Goldsmith serves as chairman of both City National Bank and RBC Wealth Management in the United States. During the COVID-19 crisis, Goldsmith leveraged his decades of banking experience to discuss these challenges and the appropriate policy responses with experts, including a former Federal Reserve chairman, a former Council of Economic Advisors Chair and others. Drawing on his years of serving on the Federal Reserve’s Federal Advisory Council and his leadership of the Los Angeles Coalition for the Economy & Jobs, as well as his position in responding to the 2008 financial crisis, Goldsmith also called on Congress to pass a New New Deal in April, which included a $2 trillion economic recovery plan that supported infrastructure investment, job retraining and other measures.

