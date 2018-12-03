Cal Inc.: Google gets in the hot seat before a House committee

American automakers are abandoning the sedan in favor of faster-selling SUVs and highly profitable trucks, but it isn’t just because the four-door passenger car that dominated the 20th century is no longer in vogue — Accords, Camrys and other foreign models still sell well. Instead, automotive writer Joe Nocera traces the vehicle’s demise to reputational problems that go all the way back to the 1970s when Americans first started driving Japanese cars and never looked back.