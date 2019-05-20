California Inc.: China accelerates plans for self-driving cars

Monday’s Business section steers into the market for self-driving vehicles, which China is determined to grab a bigger piece of. The Chinese government set next year as the target date for large-scale adoption of early-stage autonomous vehicles, and it wants 10% of all new vehicles sold by 2030 to be fully autonomous — meaning hands-off driving. Needless to say, Chinese businesses, which are lagging those in the U.S., are determined to deliver.