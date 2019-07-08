Fire at SpaceX facility in Florida damages equipment

A small fire occurred at a SpaceX facility in Cocoa, Fla. on Monday and was extinguished by the Cocoa Fire Department within minutes of the call.
There were no injuries, according to SpaceX and the Cocoa Fire Department. A storage container and welding equipment inside the container were damaged in the fire, Fire Department spokeswoman Yvonne Martinez said. An adjacent building — described by Martinez as the company's main operations building there — had minor heat damage, she said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, SpaceX spokesman James Gleeson said in a statement.