Hot Property newsletter: A bounty of real estate fare

If you’ve worked your way through the Thanksgiving leftovers, here’s more to digest: The co-founder of Poison has penned a deal, a former NBA star is literally parting with his home court and, for the property of a late, great comic actor, the timing was right to find a buyer.

Newsletter Inside the homes of the rich and famous. Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The two-story “sky villa” atop the Beverly Hills Gardenhouse complex is our Home of the Week. The building exterior is a mix of plant-clad exteriors crowned with geometrically shaped walls and windows. The more than 2,900 square feet of museum-like living space in the top-floor unit is united by a massive sculptural staircase. The asking price is $5.888 million.

Once you’re done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.

Advertisement

— Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale



His antidote to civilization

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has shelled out $4.8 million for a getaway home in Calabasas.

The 6,000-square-foot house sits on half an acre overlooking the Conejo Valley with what Michaels calls “one of the best views I’ve ever seen in California.” His primary residence is in Arizona.

The two-story home has a covered patio and a spacious backyard anchored by a swimming pool and spa. A dining pergola sits at the edge of the property.

Advertisement

Michaels, 57, co-founded Poison in the early 1980s. The metal band has released seven studio albums and sold more than 45 million records with hits such as “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Nothin’ But a Good Time” and “Talk Dirty to Me.”

Panoramic vistas and a lagoon pool are among the views from Bret Michaels’ new place in Calabasas. (Jeff Elson)

Show him the green

Retired NBA star Paul Pierce is shooting for a big profit in Calabasas, where his amenity-loaded mansion is on the market for $10.995 million.

Pierce paid $6.5 million for the property in 2009, a year after he won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics and took home Finals MVP honors.

Advertisement

The 10-time All-Star personalized the mansion during his stay, adding amenities such as a bowling alley, a wet bar and a gym. He also installed a green basketball court emblazoned with the Celtics’ logo.

The 12,250-square-foot floor plan includes a two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase, a great room, a formal dining room under barrel ceilings and eight bedrooms. A terrace at the back of the house overlooks the lawn, a swimming pool, two spas, a dining area and a fire pit.

Paul Pierce left his stamp at this Calabasas estate. (Christopher Amitrano)

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

Advertisement

Comic’s Bay Area haunt sells

The San Francisco Bay Area home of the late actor and comedian Robin Williams has sold for $5.35 million. Williams paid just over $4 million for the property through a trust in 2008.

The Santa Barbara-style estate in Paradise Cay includes a massive deck overlooking the bay and a swimming pool.

The single-story tile-roofed house has a sunny living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a wood-paneled library and six bedrooms within its 6,500 square feet.

Williams, who died at 63 in 2014, rose to fame in the late 1970s with his starring role in the sitcom “Mork & Mindy.” He is remembered for prominent film roles in “Good Morning, Vietnam,” “Dead Poets Society” and “Hook.” He won an Oscar for 1997’s “Good Will Hunting.”

Advertisement

The single-story home where the late Robin Williams lived overlooks the San Francisco Bay. (Compass)

Ranch is back in the saddle

A Riverside County ranch once owned by famed Western actor John Wayne is trying to corral a buyer once more. The 2,000-acre spread in Sage recently relisted for $8 million.

Dubbed Rancho Pavoreal, the property centers on a stucco ranch house with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 3,000 square feet.

Countless horse trails, a barn and three wells are among the amenities. Though designed as an equestrian compound or cattle ranch, other uses for the land include a shooting range, a sports camp or a private retreat.

Advertisement

Wayne, who died at 72 in 1979, appeared in 179 film and TV productions. His scores of Western credits include “The Alamo,” “Stagecoach” and “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.” He won an Academy Award for 1969’s “True Grit.”

The Riverside County ranch still bears the name that actor John Wayne gave it. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

From the archives

Thirty years ago, actress Raquel Welch bought a one-story contemporary in the Trousdale area of Beverly Hills for close to its $1.6-million asking price. The renovated 1960s home had about 4,100 square feet of living space, a new kitchen and four bedrooms.

Twenty years ago, John Schneider of “The Dukes of Hazzard” put his 120-acre ranch in the Kern County community of Frazier Park on the market at just under $800,000. He had built the three-bedroom, 2,200-square-foot house there as his primary residence.

Advertisement

Ten years ago, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and his wife, actress Lori Loughlin, bought a compound in Beverly Hills for $7.5 million. The gated Mediterranean had more than 10,000 square feet of living space with formal and informal dining rooms, a disco bar, seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. (This month, Giannulli began serving a five-month prison sentence for paying bribes to get the couple’s two daughters into USC; in October, Loughlin began serving a two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.)



What we’re reading

If you’ve been seduced by the simple and cheaper lifestyle that appears to go with a tiny house, you might want to read this cautionary tale in Dwell first. Not all local permitting officials are ramped up to deal with the small homes. The residences are subject to inspection fees, and the permitting process can take months.

The downside of small homes still didn’t keep us from enjoying CNN’s look at what they call “eight of the world’s most stunning micro-houses.” The edited excerpt from “Living Little: Simplicity and Style in a Small Space” takes readers to an off-grid cabin in Australia, a rooftop dwelling in Ecuador and a prefab made of recycled materials in Russia.

