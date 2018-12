Hot Property Newsletter: Homes for the holidays?

Sleigh bells ring, are you listening? Apparently agent Rodrigo Iglesias and the staff at Hilton & Hyland are. The real estate company is hosting a toy drive benefiting the children of local firefighters who fought the Woolsey and Hill wildfires. The two-day event at 21500 Calle Del Barco, Malibu, is being held Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.