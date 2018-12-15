Hot Property Newsletter: Homes for the holidays?

And the closings just keep on coming. This week we toast successful sellers, including a filmmaker and his actress wife, TV and movie producers and an NFL cornerback. On the listing side is the onetime haunt of the legendary Western actor known as “the Duke.”
Nothing says warm welcome like a fire-lined walkway leading up to the front door. This West Hollywood contemporary also makes a statement with a large porthole-style window, offering tribute to the Streamline Moderne style of the 1920s and ’30s. The Home of the Week is priced at $12.85 million.
Once you’re done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
Spot still has star power
Filmmaker Judd Apatow and his wife, actress-comedian Leslie Mann, have shelled out $14.5 million for a condo in Santa Monica.
The 8,000-square-foot penthouse sits atop a 13-story building that was once home to Oscar-winning actor William Holden.
There are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as an expansive living room with a wet bar and a fireplace, a chandelier-topped dining area, an office, a media room and a gym.
A private 2,100-square-foot rooftop deck takes in views of the ocean, mountains and downtown skyline.
Apatow, 51, has developed and produced a slew of sitcoms and films over the years, including “Freaks and Geeks,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Knocked Up.”
Mann, 46, has starred in “The Bling Ring,” “Funny People” and “Blockers,” among other films.
Where a cowpoke bunked
Actor and filmmaker John Wayne’s former ranch, a 2,000-acre spread in the agricultural community of Sage in Riverside County, has come on the market for $8 million.
Completely fenced for horses and cattle, the acreage includes three wells, horse facilities and a stucco ranch house.
The listing for the property suggests that it is ideal for vineyards, equestrian use, cattle, hunting or a private retreat.
The box office draw, who died in 1979 at 72, won an Academy Award for his starring role in “True Grit.”
A Hollywood giant’s haunt
A home and workplace of early filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille has sold in Los Feliz for $8.5 million. The seller was film producer and studio executive Mary Parent.
The 1915 house was purchased by DeMille in the 1920s and combined with an adjoining home to create his estate. He used it as a production office, a screening room and a guest house until his death in 1959.
Now restored to a separate residence, the two-story house features a living room with a grand fireplace and ornate details, a chandelier-topped dining room, an eat-in kitchen, a screening room, four bedrooms and six bathrooms within its 6,974 square feet of living space.
Parent, 50, has been involved in such films as “Meet the Fockers,” “The Bourne Supremacy” and “You, Me and Dupree.”
Flipped, not chopped
“Chopped” executive producer Linda Lea sold her home in Hollywood Hills for $3.8 million and, no, she didn’t have to go through a series of price chops to do so. The 1927 Spanish-style house had been listed at $3.995 million. She bought the property last year for $1.996 million.
Set on a knoll, this 4,000-square-foot mystery basket contains such goodies as an exposed-beam living room with a fireplace, a sunroom, a lounge/den with a fireplace, three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The guest quarters have a separate entrance.
The grounds feature stone walkways, mature trees and an al fresco dining area. A walled courtyard surrounds the swimming pool.
Lea has an extensive menu of credits working on such shows as “Chopped Junior,” “Love at First Swipe” and “Chopped After Hours.”
It’s a wrap in Studio City
Hollywood producer-writer-director Marti Noxon has called it a wrap in Studio City, parting with her home for $2.39 million.
The single-story house, built in 1963, was recently renovated and features high ceilings with exposed beams, tile floors and period fixtures. Walls of floor-to-ceiling glass bring in views of the backyard, which holds a dining patio, a bar and a kidney-shaped swimming pool.
Within approximately 2,300 square feet of interior space are a living room with a tiled fireplace, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Noxon, 54, has writing and producing credits that include the series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and the films “I Am Number Four” and “Fright Night.”
NFL cornerback tackles a buyer
Denver Broncos cornerback Tramaine Brock has sold a town house in the Silicon Valley community of Santa Clara for $1.415 million.
The multilevel unit is reached by steps and fronted by a patio. The light-filled living room has a fireplace and high ceilings. The dining area overlooks the main living space. The kitchen and family room feature tile floors, granite counters and wood floors.
The 1,716 square feet of living space includes three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Brock, 30, has also played for the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks and the Minnesota Vikings.
Her favorite room
Yoga studio, meditation space, healing room — busy actress Alyssa Diaz retreats to her instrument-filled den for many reasons. The actress, whose credits include “The Rookie,” “Narcos: Mexico” and “Ray Donovan,” enjoys opening her 1,643-square-foot Burbank home for dinner parties, jam sessions and sound baths — an ancient ritual that involves playing Tibetan bowls.
From the archives
Ten years ago, actor Timothy Busfield — known for his role as "The West Wing's" ace reporter Danny Concannon — listed his three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Malibu at $1.995 million.
Twenty years ago, Sean "Puffy" Combs purchased his first California home for about $3 million. The hip-hop and R&B artist/entrepreneur bought a newly built home in the Beverly Hills area with seven bedrooms within its 8,300 square feet.
Thirty years ago, actor Tom Selleck bought the second of two local homes, closing escrow on a 2.5-acre property in Mandeville Canyon for slightly more than $2.5 million. His earlier $5-million purchase was a 60-acre spread with a Spanish colonial-style ranch house in Hidden Valley.
What we’re reading
This luxury penthouse in Sydney, offered at $66 million, caught our eye at News.Com.Au. The city views, three stories, wine cellar and parking for multiple cars have some calling it “the best penthouse ever offered in Australia, if not the world.” That private rooftop pool is what really sold us, however.
Sleigh bells ring, are you listening? Apparently agent Rodrigo Iglesias and the staff at Hilton & Hyland are. The real estate company is hosting a toy drive benefiting the children of local firefighters who fought the Woolsey and Hill wildfires. The two-day event at 21500 Calle Del Barco, Malibu, is being held Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.