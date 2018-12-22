Hot Property Newsletter: Deck the halls

This time of year, our environment is filled with bright and shiny objects. So what better way to toast the season than with some personalized home features? Among those we found this week were a skateboard ramp, a purple-clad movie theater and a can’t-miss-it lime green front door.
A renovation by a Hollywood production designer has given a 1932 Monterey Colonial in Beverly Hills a new life while keeping some of its classic character. Among custom spaces within the more than 6,100-square-foot Home of the Week, listed for $8.995 million, is a bar and wine cellar with an Art Deco vibe.
Once you’re done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
Catching some air
Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 fame has sold his Del Mar home of eight years for $3.8 million.
The cozy contemporary incorporates Midcentury Modern-style elements and walls of glass that seem to bring the outdoor scenery inside. What caught our eye outside was the half-pipe ramp for skateboarding.
Some 2,800 square feet of living space feature herringbone wood floors, beamed ceilings and custom steel-frame doors. There are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
DeLonge is a co-founder and original member of Blink-182, which formed in the early 1990s. The alternative rock group has hits that include “All the Small Things,” “Dammit” and “What’s My Age Again?”
The 43-year-old vocalist-guitarist left the group three years ago and is working on a new album with the rock band Angels & Airwaves.
A Wizard’s purple reign
Austin Rivers, the former Clippers guard recently traded by the Washington Wizards, has put his home in Pacific Palisades on the market for $7.495 million.
The Cape Cod-inspired traditional home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms within its 7,400 square feet of living space. Head straight downstairs and you’ll encounter a purple-walled movie theater and a lounge with a glass-enclosed wine wall.
The roughly 7,700-square-foot lot has a swimming pool, a spa and a built-in barbecue.
Rivers, 26, was acquired by the Clippers during the 2014-15 season, when his father, Doc Rivers, was head coach and president of basketball operations. The former Duke standout is now in his seventh NBA season.
Lime green sets the tone
TV personality Ross Mathews, who gained fame as Ross the Intern on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno," has listed his pied-a-terre in Palm Springs for $635,000.
Built in 2011, the house reflects the Midcentury Modern style with an angled butterfly roof, walls of glass and a distinctive lime green entry door. The more than 1,800 square feet of light-filled interiors feature concrete floors, sleek fixtures and vaulted ceilings.
The two en-suite bedrooms have glass doors that open to patio space.The backyard contains a saltwater swimming pool with a spa.
Mathews, 39, hosts the 2018 series “Off the Block With Ross and Marissa” and has appeared on "Chelsea Lately" as well as "Hollywood Today Live" as a guest host. He was on the television soap "Days of Our Lives" from 2004 to 2011.
Housing for horses
Action movie director Rob Cohen, whose films include "The Fast and the Furious" and "XXX," has sold his equestrian estate in Hidden Hills for $3.2 million.
The Cape Cod-style home, built in 1996, is set behind a circular driveway. A porch leads into the 4,874 square feet of wood-accented living space, including a chandelier-topped dining room, a wet bar, five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
A swimming pool, a waterfall feature, a barbecue center, a fire pit and a two-stall barn are among amenities on the one-acre property.
Cohen, 69, has spent his four decades in the industry as a director, producer and screenwriter. This year he produced and directed "The Hurricane Heist.”
Wall-to-wall stargazing
Hairdressing magnate Bruno Mascolo took a little off the top, selling his high-rise condominium in West Hollywood for $3.733 million. He had listed it earlier this year sale at $4.195 million and again in October at $3.983 million.
Set in Sierra Towers, known for its abundance of celebrity owners, the corner unit is wrapped by floor-to-ceiling windows and fold-away glass doors.
The close to 1,700 square feet of interior space include open-plan living areas, one bedroom and two bathrooms.
Mascolo is chief executive of the Toni&Guy hair salon chain.
His favorite room
Fashion designer David Meister’s 2,600-square-foot Los Angeles home favors minimalism, with the exception of his chocolate-brown den. The intimate space holds a coffee table, a sectional couch, a built-in shelf teeming with books and quirky tchotchkes. “You gotta have stuff around that means something,” said Meister, whose celebrity clientele includes Tina Fey, Jane Fonda and Sofia Vergara.
From the archives
Ten years ago, CCH Pounder of “The Shield” listed her West Adams home for sale at $1.25 million. The 3,284-square-foot Italianate house was built in 1915 and had been restored.
Twenty years ago, rock star Rod Stewart was planning a major addition to his 21,000-square-foot home in the Beverly Hills area. The Georgian-style house was getting a 1,000-square-foot screening room and three new bedrooms on the second level.
Thirty years ago, pop musician Julian Lennon, son of the Beatles’ John Lennon, had purchased a mountaintop estate in the Santa Monica Mountains that had been used as the site of a World War II bunker. The purchase price was estimated at between $1 million and $2 million.
What we’re reading
A developer who illegally demolished a 1935 house designed by modernist icon Richard Neutra near Twin Peaks has been ordered by city planners to build an exact replica of the original house rather than the much larger home he had proposed, reports the San Francisco Chronicle.
ICYMI: Starting in 2020, California will become the first state in the nation to require all newly built homes to be solar-powered. Many developers are figuring out how to comply with the new rules while keeping their houses affordable, reports the Los Angeles Times’ Jack Flemming.