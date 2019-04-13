Hot Property Newsletter: Lords of their realms

This week’s potpourri includes such sellers and wannabe sellers as a TV star, a box office mainstay, a former news and talk show anchor, a soap actor and a volleyball coach. We also take you into the secluded painting studio of a rock band frontman.
Our Home of the Week is a newly built contemporary in the Trousdale area of Beverly Hills. A catwalk-style bridge leads to 9,200 square feet of interior space connected to the outdoors via slide-away glass doors. The listing price is $23.995 million.
A big bang for the buck
Actor Jim Parsons, a star of the sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” has sold his classic Los Feliz estate for $6.95 million.
The Spanish Colonial-style home, built in 1922, features antique tile and stonework, original beams and hand-stenciled ceilings. There is a den, a library/study and a formal dining room with French doors that lead to a central courtyard. A private dining patio sits off the updated kitchen. That’s a lot of bang for the buck.
Three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a maid’s room are also contained within the more than 4,000 square feet of space.
The 1.5 acres of grounds feature a lagoon-style swimming pool, fountains and a waterfall.
Parsons, 46, has won multiple Emmys and a Golden Globe Award for his role as Sheldon on “The Big Bang Theory.” In addition to his sitcom work, Parsons appeared in the Broadway play “The Normal Heart” in 2011 and the 2016 film “Hidden Figures.”
Inviting a buyer to the party
Actor Bruce Willis kept his Caribbean getaway in the Turks and Caicos Islands long enough to renew his weddings vows with model-actress Emma Heming-Willis last month, but now the Parrot Cay estate is for sale at $33 million. To quote his “Diehard” character John McClane: “Welcome to the party, pal.”
Set within COMO Resorts Parrot Cay, the more than seven-acre bayfront property contains three homes with 11 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a powder room for a total of 13,500 square feet of interior living space.
There are another 4,500 square feet under roof and 17,000 square feet of decking with four swimming pools. Coconut, banana and papaya trees dot the tropical grounds.
In addition to the “Die Hard” film series, Willis is known for the late-1980s series “Moonlighting” and his starring roles in the films “Pulp Fiction” (1994), “The Fifth Element” (1997) and “The Sixth Sense” (1999).
Willis, 64, and Heming-Willis, 40, have been married for 10 years.
His next exit: Encino
Former “Today” co-anchor Billy Bush, who lost his job two years ago after a controversial “Access Hollywood” tape emerged of him and Donald Trump, has put his longtime home in Encino up for sale at $5.395 million.
Set on more than three-quarters of an acre, the gated estate holds a five-bedroom main house, a two-bedroom guest house, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool.
Built in 1950, the Traditional-style main house was recently remodeled and features about 5,400 square feet of living space, a center-island kitchen and an office.
Bush, 47, has kept a mostly low profile since his exit at NBC, where he previously co-anchored the show’s third hour.
Soap star makes a clean break
“The Young and the Restless” regular Daniel Goddard has sold his home in Calabasas for $1.2 million.
Built in 1969, the Spanish-influenced house is entered through a terra-cotta courtyard with a fountain. French doors open throughout to connect the indoor and outdoor living areas.
Vaulted beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace enhance the central living room. The nearly 2,100 square feet of living space contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Goddard, 47, has appeared on close to 1,000 episodes of the daytime soap opera since 2007. Among his other credits, he starred in the 1999-2002 fantasy-adventure series “BeastMaster.”
Serving it up in San Clemente
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Karch Kiraly has listed his ocean view house in San Clemente for sale at $3.675 million. The former volleyball star bought the property in 2001 for $1.425 million.
Set within a gated community in a coastal canyon, the house is within walking distance of the ocean and beach trails. The renovated home features a multi-level, open concept floor plan with a contemporary vibe. The nearly 3,900 square feet of freshly painted interiors include four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a powder room.
Two lower level guest suites feature walk-in closets and open to the backyard, which has an outdoor shower. Multiple decks add outdoor living space
Kiraly, 58, is head coach of the U.S. women’s national volleyball team.
His favorite room
When Incubus frontman and artist Brandon Boyd is painting, he needs room to spread out. That space is an open-plan 600-square-foot yurt located down a dirt pathway from his main house on three acres in the Santa Monica Mountains. Inside the circular structure, which is supported by lattice walls and wood rafters, jars of paint surround canvas spread across the hardwood floor.
From the archives
Ten years ago, girl group member Scary Spice (Melanie Brown) no sooner listed her Hollywood Hills home for $2,999,999 than it sold for $3.14 million. The contemporary, which the Multiple Listing Service described as “ultra chic,” had four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,476 square feet.
Twenty years ago, actor James Garner, known for the TV series “The Rockford Files,” listed his Santa Ynez Valley ranch at $8.75 million. The 400-acre property included a 23-acre vineyard planted in Chardonnay grapes, an 8,000-square-foot main house and a four-stall barn.
