Hot Property Newsletter: For your entertainment

A rock icon, actors, a reality show dancer — this week’s offerings invite you to sit back and enjoy the show.
Staying in that mind-set, our Home of the Week is set in the heart of Hollywood. The penthouse, atop the glass-sheathed Columbia Square Living building, is offered at $30,000 a month. That includes 2,405 square feet of modern living space with star-quality furnishings curated by designer Kelly Wearstler.
Once you’re done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.
— Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
Going their own way
Rock icon Lindsey Buckingham and his interior designer wife, Kristen, have listed their longtime Brentwood compound at $29.5 million.
The couple purchased the double-lot property 15 years ago for $6.6 million and had the estate custom built. It doesn’t get more personalized than that.
The French Normandy-inspired mansion features about 10,000 square feet of interior space with a rotunda entry, formal living and dining rooms, a billiard room and five bedrooms.
The 1.3-acre property also has a tennis court, a gym, a guesthouse and a screening room.
Lindsey Buckingham, 69, gained fame as a songwriter, lead vocalist and lead guitarist for the rock band Fleetwood Mac, known for such hits as “Rhiannon,” “Monday Morning” and “Go Your Own Way.”
Contact with a buyer
Actress Jodie Foster and her wife, photographer-actress Alexandra Hedison, have exited the scene in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, selling their home of seven years for $14.9 million.
The Traditional-style house, built in 1952, sits on more than half an acre of grounds with a swimming pool and deck, lawn and mature trees.
A vaulted-ceiling foyer leads to a formal living room bordered by floor-to-ceiling windows. A media room and formal dining room flank the living room area. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms within the 7,500 square feet of interior space.
Foster, 56, gained recognition for “Taxi Driver” (1976) at age 13. She has won Oscars for “The Accused” (1988) and “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991), and starred in “Contact” (1997). Hedison, 49, is known for her work on the series “The L Word.”
‘Riverdale’ actress tests the water
Marisol Nichols, who stars as Hermione Lodge on the CW series “Riverdale,” has purchased a contemporary-style home in Valley Village for $1.775 million.
Originally built in the 1930s, the single-story ranch house was recently transformed into a polished contemporary. Decking surrounds a swimming pool with a raised spa. A separate pool house with a bathroom sits nearby.
The 2,700-square-foot floor plan is largely devoted to open space consisting of a living room, a dining room and a kitchen with a breakfast bar. The master suite is outfitted with a walk-in closet for a total of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Nichols, 45, made her film debut in 1997 in the comedy “Vegas Vacation.” She has appeared on such TV shows as “The Gates,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “GCB.”
His Eagle Rock perch
Actor Ian Harding of “Pretty Little Liars” fame is ready to turn over the keys to his 2014 contemporary in L.A.’s Eagle Rock neighborhood for $1.475 million. He bought the modern house new in 2015 for $1.295 million.
Set high on a hillside, the white stucco house has multiple decks that take in expansive views of the cityscape. The open-concept floor plan of 2,360 square feet has 11-foot ceilings, three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The landscaping includes drought-tolerant plantings and artificial turf.
Harding, 32, appears on the current series “Chicago Med.” He was on the drama-romance series “Pretty Little Liars” from 2010 until 2017.
Trying out a new move
Stephen Boss, who gained fame as fan favorite tWitch on “So You Think You Can Dance,” has listed his Traditional-style home in Sherman Oaks for sale at $1.299 million.
Built in 1976 and remodeled, the more than 2,500-square-foot house is entered through a double door that opens to a cathedral wood-beam ceiling living room. The second story contains all four bedrooms, including a master suite with a vaulted ceiling.
A pergola-shaded dining patio overlooks the pool area and back yard.
Boss, 36, wowed “Dance” audiences in 2008 with his freestyle hip-hop. The Season 4 runner-up has since been a mentor and a judge on the dance competition series as well as appeared on numerous other television shows.
When silence spoke volumes
The onetime home of silent actress Jean Acker sold in Hollywood Hills for $1,638,880.
Acker was the first wife of silent screen legend Rudolph Valentino, a 1920s sex symbol and film icon.
Built in 1912, the archetypal Craftsman bungalow has 2,363 square feet of living space and features the original hardwood floors, windows and hardware in the living and dining rooms. There’s also a studio/office, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an outdoor spa.
Acker, who died in 1978 at 84, was in the 1919 films “Checkers,” “Lombardi, Ltd.” and “Never Say Quit.”
Valentino, who died in 1926 at age 31, is remembered for his roles in such silent films as “The Sheik” (1921), “The Eagle” (1925) and “The Son of the Sheik” (1926).
Her favorite room
Actress Aimee Garcia likes to think of the elevated living room in her Spanish-style Los Feliz home as a “treehouse in the middle of nowhere.” The white-walled room, decorated with Dia de los Muertos figurines, a prehistoric Aztec piece and a watercolor her grandfather painted of a Mexican bodega, is where the “Dexter” and “Lucifer” actress entertains family and friends.
From the archives
Ten years ago, Golden Brooks, known for her starring role on “Girlfriends,” applied some of her character’s sass and splash on a house she listed at $1.999 million. The Hollywood Hills contemporary had an open floor plan, a three-story entry hall and four bedrooms within its 3,500 square feet of living space.
Twenty years ago, actor Will Smith and his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, bought a 100-acre ranch in the hills of Malibu for $7.5 million. Besides an 8,800-square-foot main house, the property had several guesthouses, a tennis court, a private lake, a riding ring, equestrian trails and stables.
Thirty years ago, Loretta Swit, who played nurse “Hot Lips” Houlihan on the TV series “MASH,” put her Bel-Air house on the market at $2.495 million. The Santa Fe-style house, on 2.2 acres, had three bedrooms, staff quarters and a swimming pool.
What we’re reading
Luxury residential buildings have gone to the dogs in Florida, New York and Illinois, reports LuxExpose.com. Amenities include canine concierge services, separate pet elevators and on-site dog spas.
Artistic, whimsical, wacky: Check out the garages of Berkeley. Attorney Ian Wood has compiled an awesome collection at his website BerkeleyGarages.com and at his @berkeleygarages Instagram account. He takes the photos while out walking his dog because it “makes me look less suspicious,” he said in an interview at Berkeleyside.com.