Hot Property Newsletter: Sports action and reel deals

A high-scoring NBA superstar, a whole passel of actors and a former owner of an American League West baseball team are among those making the cut this week.
But the fandom doesn’t end there. Our Home of the Week in Beverly Hills also has a star-studded history.
Priced at $56 million, the half-timbered Tudor was built in the 1930s for actors Fredric March and Florence Eldridge. In the early 2000s the mansion was home to Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. They left their mark, too, adding a private screening room to the 12,000-square-foot house.
Some off-court business
Kevin Durant isn’t letting the NBA playoffs get in the way of a little housekeeping. The Golden State Warriors superstar has listed his Malibu home for sale at $13.495 million.
The 1970s remodeled house is tailored for beachfront living with sliding walls of glass and balconies on three levels.
An open-concept living room with a wine wall, a home theater, a media room, four bedrooms and six bathrooms are within the more than 5,100 square feet of interior space.
Durant, 30, is a 10-time all-star and was the NBA's most valuable player in 2014. The high-scoring forward won his second NBA title with the Warriors last year. He is in the first year of a two-year, $61.5-million contract extension with the team.
She made quick work of it
Actress-entrepreneur Jessica Alba has sold a home she owned through a trust in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for the asking price of $6.195 million. The Spanish-style house had been on the market for only about three weeks.
The 2007 two-story sits on about half an acre and features a lagoon-style swimming pool. Recently remodeled, the 5,364-square-foot house has an updated kitchen, a step-down office/library, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
French doors open to a patio outfitted with a pizza oven and an outdoor kitchen. The self-contained guesthouse has two bedrooms and a kitchenette.
Alba, 37, appeared in “Camp Nowhere” and “The Secret World of Alex Mack” as a child. Later work included “Fantastic Four,” “Little Fockers” and “Mechanic: Resurrection.”
Midcentury cool draws a buyer
Actor Jesse Bradford has sold his Midcentury Modern-style home in Hollywood Hills West for about $2.792 million.
The single-story post-and-beam features such modernist design staples as clean lines, clerestory windows and floor-to-ceiling windows. Period built-ins surround the family room/den, which has a wet bar.
A living room, a dining area, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms and three bathrooms fill out the 3,162-square-foot floor plan.
Bradford, 39, started as a child actor landing roles in “Presumed Innocent” (1990) and “Far From Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog” (1995). More recently, he has appeared on the television shows “Code Black” and “Shooter.”
Far from ‘Silicon Valley’
TV producer and writer Graham Wagner picked up a Craftsman-style home in Los Feliz for close to $1.84 million a few months back, public records show.
Built in 1923, the well-kept single-story of 2,400 square feet has been renovated while retaining much of the original character. There’s a living room, a dining area, a sitting room, a media room, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The one-car garage was converted into an artist’s studio. The backyard features a bocce ball court.
Wagner’s extensive producing credits include the series “Silicon Valley” (2017-18), “Baskets” (2016-17), “Portlandia” (2014-15) and “The Office” (2012-13). He has also written episodes of all those shows.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch
Former Angels owner Jackie Autry, the widow of singer-actor-cowboy Gene Autry, has dropped the price on a horse ranch she owns in Anza through a family trust to $900,000. She first put the spread on the market two years ago at $1.475 million.
The 88.5-acre ranch was once a thoroughbred horse farm and includes three houses, several paddocks, grain silos, a bunkhouse and an equipment building.
Jackie Autry, 77, served as honorary American League president from 2000-15.
Gene Autry, who died in 1998 at 91, had a television show bearing his name from 1950 to 1956 and was in several dozen films. His signature song was "Back in the Saddle Again." He bought the Angels baseball team in 1960.
From the archives
Ten years ago, actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner bought a California ranch house in Pacific Palisades that was once owned by screen legend Gregory Peck. The 3-acre, cliffside compound went for $17.55 million. Among details: “Peck, who lived in the one-story home until 1952 with his first wife, Greta, favored the den as his retreat. A Life advertisement for Pabst Blue Ribbon beer shows the couple at the room's bar…. It's not likely Affleck and Garner will be making beer commercials in their new home.”
Twenty years ago, actor Kirk Douglas purchased a Montecito home for $1.8 million. The house, on one acre with golf course, mountain and ocean views, had three bedrooms in just under 4,000 square feet. The headline for the column played off one of his famous film roles: “New Arena for Spartacus.”
Thirty years ago, "Crocodile Dundee" co-star Linda Kozlowski snapped up a house in the Hollywood Hills for about $725,000. The seller was Craig Nelson, the star of the sitcom "Coach" and who also played the father in the "Poltergeist" movies.
What we’re reading
A portion of the Riverrun castle set from “Game of Thrones” is for sale at $650,000 in County Armagh, Northern Ireland, reports Insider.com. Actually called Gosford Castle, the mid-1800s fortress was used in Season 6 of the HBO series. The part that’s up for grabs consists of six unfurnished apartments with arched windows, elaborate woodwork and detailed ceilings and floors.
If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a Midcentury Modern house in the Golden State, check out this collection of listings from Realtor.com. The clean-lined dwellings are known as Eichler homes — so named for their developer, Joseph Eichler.