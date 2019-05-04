Hot Property Newsletter: Sports action and reel deals

Ten years ago, actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner bought a California ranch house in Pacific Palisades that was once owned by screen legend Gregory Peck. The 3-acre, cliffside compound went for $17.55 million. Among details: “Peck, who lived in the one-story home until 1952 with his first wife, Greta, favored the den as his retreat. A Life advertisement for Pabst Blue Ribbon beer shows the couple at the room's bar…. It's not likely Affleck and Garner will be making beer commercials in their new home.”