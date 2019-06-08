Hot Property Newsletter: Getting their acts together

This week we bring you housing deals involving actors, a pair of filmmaking titans, a linebacker and a woman whose ex-husband’s name became a household word.
Our Home of the Week is a newly built showplace in the Trousdale neighborhood of Beverly Hills that offers an unexpected twist. A 1974 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow once owned by Andy Warhol, as well as several of the pop artist’s pieces, can be negotiated with the $15.625 million asking price.
— Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
A doctor is in the house
Actress Alex Kingston, known for her roles on “ER” and “Dr. Who,” is looking for a tenant in the Hollywood Hills. Her home of six years is on the market for $14,995 a month.
A gated entrance with a koi pond leads into the two-story contemporary. Open-concept living areas include a chef’s kitchen, a formal dining room and a living room with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. A total of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are within the more than 3,800 square feet of living space.
A sunken conversation pit with built-in bench seating sits behind the backyard swimming pool.
Kingston, 56, has scores of credits including “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Arrow” and “Private Practice.”
Her pièce de résistance
Actress, singer and cooking aficionado Haylie Duff has put the finishing touches on a home sale in Studio City, parting with her custom two-story of three years for a little over $3.172 million.
The gated Traditional-style home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms and about 5,000 square feet of stylized living space. Oh, yeah, and an awesome eat-in kitchen.
Lawn, mature trees and a saltwater swimming pool and spa fill out the roughly quarter-acre lot.
The 34-year-old is known for her television roles on “Lizzie McGuire” and “7th Heaven” as well as in the films “Napoleon Dynamite” and “Material Girls.” In addition to her TV work, Duff has hosted numerous cooking and competition shows including “The Real Girl’s Kitchen.”
Where they were lodging
“Lodge 49” star Wyatt Russell and actress Meredith Hagner have sold their Spanish-style home in Sherman Oaks for $1.765 million.
The two-story house retains its 1930s charm with exposed-beam ceilings, arched doorways and windows and a Juliet balcony overlooking the backyard swimming pool.
The main house of 2,105 square feet contains a living room with a fireplace, an office, three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The guesthouse measures about 640 square feet and includes another bedroom and bathroom.
Russell, 32, is a former professional hockey player turned actor and the son of box-office veterans Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. He appeared in the films “Overlord” (2018) and "22 Jump Street" (2014). Among credits for Hagner, 31, are the series "Search Party" and the soap opera "As the World Turns."
Presley home was a hit
Priscilla Presley, the one-time wife of the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley, made quick work of selling a family home in Brentwood. The 1949-built residence hit the market in early May and soon sold for $3.8 million — some $150,000 more than the asking price.
The single-story house, used for decades by her mother, has about 2,500 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. A concrete patio surrounds the swimming pool.
Presley, who makes her home in another Westside pocket, bought the property in 1976 for $170,000.
The actress, 74, was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973 and previously served as the chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises. She appeared in “The Naked Gun” films and on the prime-time soap opera “Dallas.”
Their Telluride blockbuster
Film producers Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy have put their ranch in Telluride, Colo., on the market at $16.9 million.
The nearly 115-acre Gold Creek Ranch has five structures including a stone and wood main cottage, a writer’s cabin, a carriage house and a horse barn.
The 2,170 square feet of living space includes two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half-bath.
Marshall, 72, has produced such films as “Paper Moon” (1973), “The Sixth Sense” (1999), “Signs” (2002) and “Sully” (2016). Kennedy, 65, produced the 1982 hit “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and the “Jurassic Park” films.
A pop-music pedigree
A Malibu beach house once owned by singer-songwriter Barry Manilow is back up for sale at $10.995 million.
The contemporary-style home was purchased by the musician through a trust in 2002 for about $3.55 million and sold a decade later for $5.45 million.
Rebuilt several years ago, the 4,320 square feet of polished living space in the main house and the guest house includes an office/den, a family room, an ocean-facing dining area, five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a powder room. There are fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom.
Manilow, 75, has hits that include "Mandy," "It’s a Miracle" and "I Write the Songs." He won a pop vocal Grammy in 1978 for "Copacobana (at the Copa)." The music producer has also written and/or performed jingles for numerous brands including State Farm (“Like a Good Neighbor”) and McDonald’s (“You Deserve a Break Today”).
From the archives
Ten years ago, actress Shannen Doherty of "Beverly Hills, 90210" fame put her Malibu 90265 home on the market at $4 million. The gated ocean-view contemporary, built in 1976, had five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,410 square feet.
Twenty years ago, singer Barbra Streisand sold her Holmby Hills home of 20 years for $4.9 million. The five-bedroom, 9,500-square-foot house was set on slightly more than two acres containing a swimming pool and parking for 10 cars.
Also 20 years ago, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Seal purchased a Beverly Hills-area home for about $2 million. The English country-style estate had a three-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom guest cottage.
