Hot Property Newsletter: Out of the starting blocks

The real estate hits — and misses — just keep on coming in 2020. This week sees a major television and film actor taking a loss on the sale of a Mediterranean-style villa and a pro hockey player scoring a spot in Beverly Hills.

Our Home of the Week in Beverly Hills retains architect Wallace Neff’s attention to detail with spectacular hand-stenciled ceilings and ornate woodwork. The Spanish Colonial Revival-style residence, built in 1929 and since modernized, is priced at $15.75 million.

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale

‘Major League’ star takes a loss

Charlie Sheen of “Two and a Half Men” fame has sold his home in the 90210 ZIP Code for $6.6 million. Sheen bought the place through a trust in 2006 for $7.2 million, records show.

The Mediterranean villa, built in 1992, has been updated throughout its roughly 9,000-square-foot floor plan. Fireplaces with massive stone mantles, beamed ceilings, a game room, seven bedrooms and a dining room with seating for 10 are among the features.

The property delivers a basketball hoop, a pitcher’s mound and two swimming pools. A covered pavilion is outfitted with an outdoor kitchen and an 80-inch flat-screen television.

Sheen, 54, has a long list of film credits that include “Red Dawn,” “Wall Street,” “Major League” and “The Three Musketeers.” His sitcom work includes “Anger Management” and “Two and a Half Men.” He won a Golden Globe for his role on “Spin City.”

Charlie Sheen took a loss on the sale of his mansion in the 90210 ZIP Code. (Realtor.com)

Back at the Reynolds’ ranch

The longtime family ranch of late singer-actress Debbie Reynolds has come back up for sale in Creston, a community in San Luis Obispo County, at slightly more than $3.9 million.

Owned by Reynolds for more than two decades, the 44-acre property features two houses, a caretaker’s cottage, an art studio and a 6,000-square-foot production studio. Another support building with metal, wood and automotive workshops contains 10,000 square feet of space. There’s also an eight-stall barn.

Six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a country-inspired kitchen populate the main house. A custom theater room has seating for 20 people. Other amenities include a library and a gym.

Reynolds, who died in 2016 at 84, was known for her film and musical roles that include “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952), “The Affairs of Dobie Gillis” (1953) and “The Rat Race” (1960). She received an Oscar nomination for the title role in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” (1964).

Debbie Reynolds’ 44-acre ranch in Creston is back on the market. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hallmark Realty)

Fit for a former King

Former Los Angeles Kings left wing Ilya Kovalchuk has bought a home in the Trousdale section of Beverly Hills for $11.2 million.

The single-story house, built in 2018, has clean lines, slabs of ribboned marble and glass doors that take in city and ocean views. Some 6,200 square feet of interiors contain a kitchen with an island, a formal dining room, an office, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

The grounds of more than half an acre center on a swimming pool with a raised spa. A dining pavilion and built-in barbecue sit across from the pool.

Kovalchuk, 36, signed a three-year, $18.75-million contract with the Kings last summer, but lasted less than halfway through the deal before being waived by the team in December. The two-time all-star and Olympic gold medalist has since signed a one-year deal with the Montreal Canadiens.

Ilya Kovalchuk’s single-story house sits on about half an acre in Beverly Hills’ Trousdale neighborhood. (Berlyn Photography)

Rapper giftwraps a deal

Rapper Swae Lee bought himself a Christmas present last month, paying $3.5 million for the Woodland Hills home of actors Jonathan Frakes and Genie Francis. The sale closed on Christmas Eve.

Lee, of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, used a trust to purchase the nine-bedroom, six-bathroom residence, which features 9,000 square feet of white-walled living space, oak floors and a two-story entry topped by a giant chandelier. The step-down living room has coffered ceilings and a fireplace. There’s also a library.

The landscaped grounds include a tiled patio with a swimming pool, a spa and a fire pit.

Lee, 26, formed Rae Sremmurd in 2013 with his brother, Slim Jxmmi. Their hits include “No Type,” “No Flex Zone” and “Black Beatles.”

Frakes, 67, is known for playing Cmdr. William T. Riker in the “Star Trek” franchise.

Francis, 57, is known for her long-running role as Laura Spencer on the soap opera “General Hospital.”

Rapper Swae Lee paid $3.5 million for a home in Woodland Hills. (Wayne Ford)

Celebrity roots in Hidden Hills

Four years after buying Selena Gomez’s Mediterranean mansion in Hidden Hills for $3.3 million, mixtape artist French Montana is hoping to double his money with a listing price of $6.599 million.

The rapper painted over Gomez’s bold tones of purple and turquoise during his ownership and added a $400,000 recording studio in the guesthouse.

The three-acre compound centers on a custom home of 7,800 square feet. Living spaces include a two-story great room, a formal dining room, a gym, a movie theater and a wine cellar.

Patios and lawn surround a swimming pool and spa in the backyard.

Montana, 35, released his most recent album, “Montana,” last year. His hits include “Pop That,” “Unforgettable” and “No Stylist.”

The three-acre compound French Montana is selling includes a guesthouse with a recording studio. (Realtor.com)

Her favorite room

Actress Erinn Hayes’ favorite spot at her 2,800-square-foot Highland Park residence isn’t in the house at all. It’s the space in what once was a carriage house. Entered through industrial-looking French doors, the comfortable, contemporary room is a mix of “traditional and modern and everything between,” said the “Medical Police” star.

Actress Erinn Hayes likes the multi-functional entertainment room near the pool of her Highland Park home. (Jesse Goddard / For The Times)

