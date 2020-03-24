Universal Studios Hollywood extends coronavirus closure until April 19

Universal Studios Hollywood and the Universal Orlando Resort will remain closed because of the coronavirus outbreak until April 19, three weeks longer than previously planned.

The parks closed March 14 with the intention to stay closed through the end of March. That announcement came only a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled to prevent the spread of the virus.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim also closed March 14, and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida closed March 16, both with plans to stay closed through the end of the month.

Disney representatives haven’t said whether they plan to extend the closure for either the Anaheim resort or the Florida resort.

Disney California Adventure Park was expecting a July 18 opening of its newest expansion, Avengers Campus, based on the superheroes of Marvel comics and movies. Disney representatives told the Orange County Register that construction during the coronavirus closure has stopped on the Avengers project as well as a new ride at Disneyland, Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Disney could not be reached for comment.

In a statement, Universal Studios Hollywood said construction projects in the park “remain active and in accordance with guidelines issued by public health authorities.”

The theme park operator said it still plans to open a ride based on “The Secret Lives of Pets” as scheduled this spring.

Disney and Universal Studios have said that visitors who purchased annual passes to the park will be allowed to use the passes for a period equivalent to time the parks are closed beyond when the passes were originally set to expire.

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park also extended its shutdown to remain closed until mid May.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia closed March 13 with plans to remain closed until the end of March. No update from Six Flags Magic Mountain has been announced.

The Universal closures extend to the parks and Universal CityWalk commercial areas in Los Angeles and Florida, as well as Universal Orlando Resort hotels.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government officials,” Universal Studios said in the statement.