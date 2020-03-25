Airlines cut in-flight food and drinks to slow coronavirus’ spread

To slow the spread of the coronavirus, several of the nation’s largest airlines are eliminating or reducing the food and drink services offered on most flights.

The changes announced by American, Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines come as the nation’s carriers continue to struggle with a pandemic that has led the industry to slash capacity by up to 75% on international flights and 30% on domestic flights.

Airlines have taken hundreds of planes out of service and parked them in remote desert airports until they can be returned to the air after the crisis subsides.

The cuts in food and beverage services come days after Southwest and American Airlines agreed to let their flight attendants wear masks while on duty.

Advertisement

To help prevent the spread of the virus, airlines have also closed airport lounges, stepped up cleaning procedures in the cabins and suspended “hot towel” service for first-class passengers, among other changes.

Airlines announced the following changes in food and beverage services: