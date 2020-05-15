Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Business

Ralphs offers one-time ‘thank you’ bonus after union protests end of coronavirus pay raise

Ralphs
Kroger, which owns Ralphs and several other grocery chains, is phasing out a $2-per-hour coronavirus-related pay raise on Saturday. But it has agreed to a one-time bonus of up to $400.
(Spencer Weiner / Los Angeles Times)
By Suhauna HussainStaff Writer 
May 15, 2020
5:42 PM
Share

After Ralphs employees protested the grocery chain’s phasing-out of “appreciation pay” for working through the coronavirus outbreak, parent company Kroger said Friday it would award a new one-time bonus to all hourly grocery, supply-chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center workers.

Employees and union supporters gathered outside a Ralphs store on Vermont and 3rd Street on Friday morning to protest the company’s decision to end the $2-per-hour pay bump on Saturday. Protesters said the risky working conditions that won them extra pay haven’t substantially changed.

Shortly after the protest, Kroger, which owns Ralphs and several other grocery chains, announced the new “thank you” bonus of $400 for full-time employees and $200 for part-time employees.

Business
Grocery stores and coffee chains gave workers hazard pay. Now they’re taking it back
Seattle Starbucks outlet closed for caronavirus disinfecting
Business
Grocery stores and coffee chains gave workers hazard pay. Now they’re taking it back
As coronavirus cases rose, Starbucks offered employees a month of paid leave. Now that stores are reopening, employees are worried.
Advertisement

“The new Thank You Pay bookends an Appreciation Pay first provided to frontline associates for their efforts at the start of the pandemic in March. It also follows multiple Hero Bonuses that were paid in April through mid-May, with associates receiving their final payment by May 23,” Ralphs spokesman John Votava said in a statement.

John Grant, president of UFCW Local 770, which represents more than 20,000 grocery workers in Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, said that the bonus wasn’t enough, and that the company’s change in course was an attempt to “exit the room more gracefully.”

“A one-time bonus doesn’t reflect the critical and dangerous work grocery clerks are engaged in. They’re not showing up ‘one-time,’ they’re showing up day after day,” he said.

About 25 people gathered for the Friday protest, including Grant, he said. He said it was a part of broader protests by the union in California as well as other Western states including Oregon and Colorado.

Advertisement

There were small demonstrations outside Ralphs and Kroger-owned Food 4 Less stores in Canoga Park, Ventura and West Hollywood, Grant said.

Kroger did not respond to questions about its decisions related to bonus pay.

BusinessCaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Your guide to our clean energy future

Get our Boiling Point newsletter for the latest on the power sector, water wars and more — and what they mean for California.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Suhauna Hussain
Follow Us
Suhauna Hussain is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, she wrote for the Tampa Bay Times, the Center for Public Integrity, the East Bay Express, the Chronicle of Higher Education, and independent student-run newspaper, the Daily Californian. Hussain was raised in L.A. and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in political economy.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement