Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday, April 24.

Here’s a look at the top stories of the last week:

J&J vaccine pause lifted. Federal officials on Friday rescinded their pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, hours after a federal advisory panel recommended that the shots resume despite a tiny risk of blood clots. Los Angeles County is ready to begin administering them once again; providers could resume the shots as early as Saturday.

Chauvin verdict. Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murdering George Floyd . After a tense wait , Los Angeles activists welcomed the verdict , but many were skeptical of how much progress it might signal.

Fracking ban. Newsom took action Thursday to ban new permits starting in 2024 — a reversal from his previous statements that he lacked the executive authority to ban the controversial oil extraction method — and called on regulators to evaluate phasing out all oil production in the state by 2045.

Recall ramps up. On Friday, former Olympian and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner announced a historic campaign to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the election.

Shelter for skid row. A federal judge ordered L.A. city and county Tuesday to offer some form of shelter or housing to the entire homeless population of skid row by October. But those who live and work there are skeptical it will help , and it has left officials and housing developers scrambling. The city plans to appeal the decision, according to court papers filed Friday.

Coronavirus rates drop. California’s coronavirus case rate is now the lowest in the continental U.S., an achievement that reflects months of hard-won progress . As of Monday, 1 in 4 Californians are now fully vaccinated , though the state lags behind others.

Don’t call it a passport. Health officials say they have no plans to institute vaccination “passports.” But new reopening rules incentivize businesses to demand such proof . Meanwhile, the University of California and California State University intend to require vaccinations .

Officially a drought. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a drought emergency in two Northern California counties . But some researchers said they believe all of California is actually two decades into an emerging “megadrought.”

Universal basic income. A new citywide, anti-poverty proposal by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti would give cash — strings-free — to thousands of city residents . It would be one of the most high-profile experiments as cities across the country test similar programs.

New attorney general. The state Legislature confirmed former Democratic Assemblyman Rob Bonta as California attorney general on Thursday, backing the appointment of an advocate for criminal justice reform .

L.A. schools chief. Supt. Austin Beutner, who has guided the nation’s second-largest school district through a tumultuous year of coronavirus-forced campus closures and a disruptive teachers strike, will step down as the district’s leader . The school board named Megan Reilly, who heads the district’s massive finance, business and operations arm, as his interim replacement.

Emissions rules. The Transportation Department announced Thursday it was withdrawing part of a Trump-era rule that blocked states from setting their own car pollution standards, setting the stage for a return of broader power to California .

The envelope, please. Ahead of the Oscars this weekend, L.A.’s Union Station was getting ready for its close-up — including with a restoration of art that had been hidden for decades. Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s potentially historic ceremony, and here are our final predictions in all 23 categories.

Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints, ideas and unrelated book recommendations to Julia Wick. Follow her on Twitter @Sherlyholmes. (And a giant thanks to the legendary Laura Blasey for all her help on the Saturday edition.)