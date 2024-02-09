Studying for the California primary? Our voter guides are here to help
- The California primary is weeks away. Study up with our guides
- The Supreme Court leans in favor of Trump’s bid to run again
- Head to these sports bars on Super Bowl Sunday for food and drink specials
Studying for the California primary? Our voter guides are here to help
In less than a month, super Tuesday will bring out millions of voters across more than a dozen U.S. states to determine the November runoff races — or in some cases, elect candidates outright. California is among the participating states, though polling places will likely be less crowded given our vote-by-mail standard.
Democracy relies on public participation — and ideally that public is informed on the candidates and measures. But there’s an ongoing disappointment in some corners with political discourse and media coverage that frame elections more as horse races than a vital civic action with potentially life-changing consequences for everyday people.
In December I spoke with Jay Rosen, a journalism professor at New York University, about what he believes more news organizations should strive to deliver for voters: a “citizens agenda” that turns the attention from the political class to the electorate. The core of that approach is to ask:
What do you want the candidates to be talking about as they compete for votes?
In that spirit, I put versions of that question to newsletter readers. Hundreds of you shared what matters to you as California voters. We’re exploring your responses and planning more voter-centered editions in the coming weeks and months. But I wanted to highlight a few common themes emerging from your submissions so far.
Homelessness and the housing crisis that contributes to it, is a top concern from readers, who wanted candidates to identify real solutions.
“It is embarrassing for California that we can not get this under control even after spending huge amounts of money,” Orange County resident Sandra D. wrote. “I want detailed plans and bold actions that are not temporary fixes (like hotel rooms).”
More than a quarter of the responses we’ve received so far mentioned meaningful action on climate change as a key concern they want candidates to address. Robin B., of Santa Clara, wants those seeking public office to do a better job explaining “how climate change goals and regulations are actually connected to plans for improving jobs and the economy.”
Dozens of readers emphasized their concern about the state of democracy itself at a time of intense polarization.
“I’d like to see candidates prioritize fairness, integrity and honest concern for their fellow citizens,” Claremont resident David R. shared. “Our country’s trajectory of ‘hate everyone who isn’t exactly like me’ is a recipe for disaster and the eventual end of our democracy. Democracy is a compromise, not a winner-take-all proposition.”
By the way, our survey is still open and we hope you’ll take a few minutes to share what you want those seeking political power this election season to address and prioritize as they compete for your vote.
In the meantime, our newsroom has been hard at work handcrafting dozens of primary guides to help voters in Los Angeles and across the state understand how candidates align (or not) on issues they care about. Times reporters asked the various candidates how they would respond to major issues affecting the communities they seek to represent — including housing and homelessness, state budget woes, healthcare, education and public safety.
A good chunk of the guides are centered on L.A. city and county (this is the L.A. Times, after all). But my colleagues have also published guides on state and U.S. congressional races, including some in Orange and San Diego counties, the Inland Empire and the Central Valley.
Wondering what Proposition 1 — Gov. Newsom’s bid to reconfigure state mental health spending — would actually do (and who’s for and against it?). There’s a guide for that.
Not sure how to choose between a former Dodger and three prominent, stance-similar Democrats who are vying for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat? Brush up here.
You can explore all of our guides to study up before your democratic assignment is due on March 5. 🗳️
Today’s top stories
Kobe Bryant statue
- The Lakers unveil the first of three Kobe Bryant statues celebrating his ‘timeless’ legacy.
- A new Kobe Bryant statue is a reminder of the star’s everlasting influence on the Lakers.
- What Lakers legends have to say about the unveiling of Kobe Bryant’s statue.
- Complete coverage: Kobe Bryant’s statue unveiling.
Politics
- The Supreme Court leans in favor of Trump’s bid to run again despite Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol.
- A California Senate bill seeks to prohibit homeless camps near schools.
- He took on L.A.’s street gangs. For Alejandro Mayorkas, impeachment ‘does not rattle me.’
- Long before he took on Trump, Adam Schiff’s pursuit of tough justice defined his career.
- Five ways the Supreme Court could rule for Trump on the 14th Amendment.
- As Nikki Haley tours California, even some of her most ardent supporters don’t see a path.
California storm
- A monster storm triggered hundreds of mudslides across Los Angeles. Why do they happen?
- Historic storms knocked out power for a record number of Californians.
- Southern California is finally starting to dry out. The next storm may come in 9 days.
- The upside of atmospheric rivers? The kitesurfing is crazy good.
Crime and courts
- A Florida man steals a plane in California, crash lands it on a nearby beach and walks off, sheriff says.
- ‘I wish I had not looked away’: Rebecca Grossman’s texts show she was distracted before crash.
- L.A. should pay $6.4 million for slow action on cleaning homeless camps, a judge is told.
Climate and environment
- This L.A. suburb buckles under extreme heat and record rain. ‘Something’s going on.’
- An L.A. County leader calls for residents to be relocated as garbage burns inside Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
More big stories
- Work begins on transformative condo and hotel development in Beverly Hills.
- Beginning in 2026, the Oscars will include an award for casting.
- Mojo Nixon, cult hero and roots rock renegade, dies at 66.
- At risk of eviction in L.A.? These outreach workers are looking for you.
- Locked gates in a historic L.A. neighborhood spark debate in City Council election.
- Rents are finally falling — but not in Orange County. People are feeling the pain.
- Jonathan Whitener, chef of Here’s Looking at You, dies at 36.
- After the I-10 fire, Caltrans finds more hazards under freeways and recommends a revamp of leases.
Commentary and opinions
- Opinion: Age matters. Which is why Biden’s age is his superpower.
- Bill Plaschke: Super Bowl LVIII: Wrong-way Plaschke picks lovable 49ers over villainous Chiefs.
- Michael Hiltzik: Voters are finally noticing that Bidenomics is working.
- Editorial: To save its coastal rail line, California will need to move it away from the ocean.
- Opinion: If Taylor Swift wants revenge against her haters, here’s a good bet.
- Gustavo Arellano: California Latinos have become more skeptical of undocumented immigrants. What changed?
Today’s great reads
Usher brings romance to the biggest stage in America: The Super Bowl. Recently, the R&B icon’s run of sold-out Vegas residencies, a new album and headlining the Super Bowl halftime show have sparked renewed admiration from veteran and young fans alike.
For your downtime
Going out
- 🍻Head to these sports bars on Super Bowl Sunday for food and drink specials.
- 🎀 ‘Barbie’ is getting the concert treatment at the Hollywood Bowl.
- 🔥Catch the fire show at this temple of flaming duck in the SGV.
- 🎭 A Pulitzer Prize-winning meditation on language and loss on stage at San Diego’s Old Globe.
Staying in
- 🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: Start time, teams, betting odds and halftime show.
- 📺 ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ is coming to Disney+ in March.
- 🍣 Here’s a recipe for DIY sushi.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
