Customers line up waiting to enter Pijja Palace
Customers wait to enter Pijja Palace in Silver Lake on Aug. 18, 2022.
(Wesley Lapointe/Los Angeles Times)
Food

Head to these sports bars on Super Bowl Sunday for food and drink specials

By Danielle Dorsey
Stephanie BreijoLucas Kwan Peterson
Share

Fans flock to sports bars for two obvious reasons: to drink and to watch sports. The food is often an afterthought, served in large portions and generously doused in cheeses and sauces to distract from any lack of discernible flavor.

Thankfully, here in our bustling culinary metropolis of Los Angeles, that’s not the case. We’ve got sports bars with lengthy tap lists, others that appeal to new demographics with stylish, muted aesthetics, and more still with raucous patios where no one will judge you for screaming at the screens. And yes, we have options that somehow hit all these marks while turning out impressive food to boot.

Whether you’re invested in the outcome of Sunday’s Super Bowl or not, consider booking it to one of these sports bars launching limited menu items and discounts in celebration of game day, ranging from barbecue and wings to modern Indian and German cuisine.

Showing  Places
A cheesesteak in the foreground; behind it are vegan cauliflower "wings" and cotija-flavored chicken wings.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

The Greyhound Bar & Grill

Highland Park Bar
By Stephanie Breijo
Nearly a decade in and now with two locations (the second is at 933 S. Brand Blvd. in Glendale), the Greyhound Bar & Grill continues to draw crowds for major sporting events showcased across its TVs and pull-down projector screens — though for many, the food is its own incentive. Heralded for its chicken wings, which are available in more than a dozen sauces, the sports staple coats lightly battered, gloriously crispy wings in options such as classic buffalo, garlic, gochujang, lemon pepper, al pastor, and even a cotija-topped esquites variety, and offers classic bone-in wings and boneless, plus battered cauliflower for a vegetable take. Depending on the location, the kitchen also whips up potato tacos, chicken parm subs, vegan tortas, seafood tostadas, patty melts and personal pizzas made with 48-hour-fermented dough. Keep an eye on the chalkboard for daily specials such as steak frites or curried mushroom stromboli. While not technically an Eagles bar any longer, it still serves a Philly cheesesteak and broadcasts the team’s games, and, of course, there’ll be a solid showing from fans during the Super Bowl. If you’re hoping to bring the Greyhound home for your own viewing, two sizes of party packs should get your game day going: The Wide Receiver feeds four to six, while the Linebacker feeds seven to 10, and both involve three tiers. The classic tier offers dozens of wings or a veggie version; the pizza combo includes multiple pizzas and wings; and the “all-out blitz” contains bone-in wings, boneless wings, pizzas and veggie wings — with add-on options for Philly-style cheesesteaks, fries, and vegan burgers too. Takeout orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Feb. 10 via email (steven@the-greyhound.com).
More Info
Two pizzas, chicken wings and a glass of beer on a green-tile tabletop.
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)

Pijja Palace

Silver Lake Indian Restaurant
By Stephanie Breijo
Silver Lake’s genre-bending, raucous, modern-Indian sports bar is always worth a visit, no matter how invested you are in baseball, football, basketball or hockey. That’s because the kitchen, helmed by chef Miles Shorey, currently turns out some of the most exciting pastas, pizzas and bar fare in L.A. Owner Avish Naran built a singular spot that’s big on simply having fun with it all: The ranch is flavored with curry leaf, the chicken tenders get a serious spin on the classics (jaggery and tamarind for the barbecue, achaari for the buffalo), and the onion rings come gloriously browned and puffy thanks to the dosa batter that serves as the breading. Even the cocktails are a notch above the usual sports bar sips, with options for chai-spiced whiskey sours and painkillers scented with coconut and guava. While the Indian-leaning takes on classic bar bites are always a win for game day, the pastas and pizzas — namely the signatures of Malai rigatoni and green-chutney pijja — are requisites no matter the occasion. Tickets to Pijja Palace’s five-course Super Bowl Sunday menu and viewing party vanished almost immediately, but for those watching at home, Pijja is offering frozen, to-go pasta bakes both Saturday and Sunday for the big game, with pickup available from noon to 2 p.m.
More Info
A fish taco, bacon cheeseburger, basket of chicken tenders and plate of wings on a table in front of a red booth.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Ye Rustic Inn

Los Feliz Bar
By Stephanie Breijo
One of the city’s best dives is all dimly lighted and plush with burgundy leather booths, a perfect setting for the textbook-definition buffalo wings served there. There are no frills, no fancy sauces: just classic buffalo, available in four spice tiers that range from mild to “suicide,” and the option of ordering your wings regular, crispy or extra crispy (always go extra crispy). Great as they are, it would be a mistake to commit only to the wings; the hand-breaded chicken strips come almost shoestring thin by tenders standards and are remarkably juicy. The most popular burger, the Myrtle, arrives heaped with grilled onions and bacon and tastes like an ideal backyard cookout. There are tacos and salads and pancake breakfasts and fish and chips all worth exploring — bring a crew to sample your way through, and, of course, to help tackle a pyramid of buffalo wings. Ye Rustic won’t be offering any Super Bowl-specific specials, but it will be broadcasting it across all eight screens on Sunday and hosting its famous trivia contest afterward. Stick around and you might even win a bar credit to help undo the damage done to your tab during the game.
More Info
Flamin' Hot Cheeto wings from Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.
(Jakob N. Layman)

Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co.

Boyle Heights Mexican Pizza Chicken Wings $$
Delivery
Take out
Reservation
By Danielle Dorsey
This Boyle Heights sports bar celebrates Chicano culture with menu items like mole pizza topped with Oaxacan quesillo and poutine-inspired fries with beef chorizo gravy, queso fresco and cilantro. The name is an homage to the original street that’s now known as Cesar Chavez Avenue, and just next door is the Paramount, a ballroom venue that’s been around for nearly a century. The interior features exposed brick walls and a tiled pizza oven that dominates in the corner, with hightop tables and bar seating, while the street-adjacent patio makes for a low-key date night or family dinner with a raised wooden deck and string lights. For Super Bowl Sunday, the bar is offering food specials that fans of either team will enjoy, including a Philly cheese pizza with sliced rib-eye and provolone, spicy sweet mustard wings drenched in a house-made sauce, a porkstrami pizza with cured and smoked pork pastrami and Kansas-style barbecue jumbo wings. On the drink side, there are brews like Estrella Jalisco and Dos Equis, wines by the glass and bottle, and craft cocktails like an elote old fashioned with guajillo honey and roasted corn. Get your order to go to watch the game from the comfort of your home, or enjoy your selections in the restaurant/bar area, where every seat offers a clear view of one of seven large TVs.
More Info
Pork jager schnitzel, a half-eaten Bavarian pretzel and kasekrainer and wildschwein wurst and sides
(Brandon Ly/Los Angeles Times)

Wirtshaus

Fairfax German Beer Garden $$
Take out
Reservation
By Danielle Dorsey
You’ve likely driven past this lively German sports bar and beer garden on La Brea Avenue. Although the German-centric draft and bottled beer lists are tempting on their own, you’d do well to also arrive hungry. The food menu spans the German and Eastern European dishes you’d expect, like a Bavarian pretzel served with sweet mustard and house beer cheese, a selection of sausages ranging from smoked pork that oozes Emmentaler cheese to wild boar with roasted garlic and wine, a selection of schnitzel and classic sides like sauerkraut and sweet and sour red cabbage, plus a hearty beef goulash with house-made Spätzle (egg noodles). The bar hosts trivia nights on Wednesdays and a Bavarian night with live traditional music on the first Saturday of every month. For the Super Bowl, the place is bringing in additional TVs for the patio and will open its back projector room for viewing, in addition to 25% off all appetizers during the game and Warsteiner Pilsener drafts for just $5 for the second half of the game. The chef is also cooking up some limited specials, including a Super Bowl burger. Reservations are recommended.
More Info
Smoked meats including ribs, brisket, links, pulled pork and chicken, with sides
(Bludso’s BBQ)

Bludso's

Fairfax Barbecue $$
Delivery
Take out
Reservation
By Danielle Dorsey
Kevin Bludso has been a titan on the city’s barbecue scene for years, first opening a takeout stand in his hometown of Compton in 2008. The location on La Brea followed five years later and is still going strong, in addition to a stall at the Proud Bird Food Bazaar near LAX. For Super Bowl Sunday, Bludso’s is offering smoked and fried jumbo wings and loaded cheese fries, plus regular menu items including slow-cooked meats, sides like mac and cheese and collard greens and desserts (get the peach crisp); the Proud Bird location has barbecue combos, wing platters and drink specials beginning at 11:30 a.m. on game day. Reservations are filling up quick, but you can still order the deals for takeout and delivery.
More Info
Banh Mi from Tony's Darts Away
(Lucas Kwan Peterson/Los Angeles Tines)

Tony's Darts Away

Burbank Eatery
By Lucas Kwan Peterson
Tony’s Darts Away in Burbank is a longtime favorite of mine. The unassuming place manages to be a sports bar without the excessive, over-the-top feel a lot of places have on the day of the big game. There are only a few TVs — enough to see what you want, but not every square inch of the place is lighted up like an LED flat screen. There are also board games — like Monopoly and Trivial Pursuit — and, of course, darts. And the menu is not only solid but also notable for its generous selection of vegan dishes. A banh mi sandwich with vegan pork and jalapeños is a good choice, as is a Darts Away Jr. burger with an Impossible patty and Russian dressing, the bar’s answer to the In-N-Out cheeseburger. Disco Fries are a happy mess, slathered in mushroom gravy and vegan cheese. There are nonvegan options too: There’s a bacon-wrapped hot dog that may not quite transport you downtown after a Lakers game, but it’s close.
More Info
Selection of dishes from Clearman's Galley.
(Lucas Kwan Peterson/Los Angeles Tines)

Clearman's Galley

East San Gabriel Eatery
By Lucas Kwan Peterson
Here’s my pitch for including Clearman’s Galley, or the Boat, a big sports bar in San Gabriel, on this list: Yes, the food is pretty standard pub grub. But doesn’t everything taste better in a giant nautical-themed bar with a cute red-and-white boat out front? Doesn’t everything taste better when watched on a 16-foot TV that has its own nickname? (The Admiral.) And don’t those bites of onion ring taste twice as good when you’re looking at models of the Titanic or the Clermont, credited with being the first commercially successful steamboat? My answer is a resounding yes. You could do worse than its fried fish plate or coconut shrimp, and the chili cheeseburger is actually a pretty fair (if slightly less sloppy) approximation of a burger from Tommy’s. That’s right. I said a 16-foot TV.
More Info
BBQ ribs from The Wood Urban Kitchen.
(The Wood Urban Kitchen)

The Wood Urban Kitchen

Inglewood Barbecue $$
Delivery
Take out
By Danielle Dorsey
With high-top tables spilling onto the street-side patio and a velvet rope partitioning the restaurant from a busy Market Boulevard in downtown Inglewood, it’s hard to miss the Wood. An early ‘00s playlist and daily happy hour from 3 to 8 p.m. might draw you inside, but it’s the menu — spanning barbecued meats, burgers, sandwiches, wings and Southern-inspired sides (in addition to an L.A.-specific Mexican corn dish) — that will persuade you to get comfortable and stay awhile. Opened by local Jonathan DeVeaux just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in 2020, the sports lounge is consistently packed on Sundays, so don’t delay in making a reservation and consider arriving ahead of kickoff. DeVeaux promises Super Bowl food and drink specials with live music throughout the day.
More Info