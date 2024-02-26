California babies aren’t going to the doctor when they should. Here’s why
Good morning. It's Monday, Feb. 26. I'm Jenny Gold, a reporter on The Times' early childhood education team — and a mom who has done her share of schlepping to the pediatrician's office.
California kids aren’t making it to the doctor. Here’s why
Pediatricians recommend that children go to the doctor for regular checkups pretty frequently. For parents, that means taking your baby at least six times in the first 15 months, another two times by age 2 and once every year after that.
But in California, something is amiss. Although 97% of children have insurance coverage, many aren’t actually making it to a doctor. California ranks 46th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia in the percentage of kids ages 0 to 5 who have been to a well-child visit in the last year.
And the problem is worse for the more than half of California children covered by Medi-Cal, the state’s health insurance for low-income residents — including 1.4 million 0- to 5-year-olds.
The California state auditor has issued two scathing reports over the last five years detailing the problem and placing the blame on the Department of Health Care Services. The department said it had made significant improvements to help parents access well-child care. But after digging into the data and speaking with families and advocates across the state, I have found that serious problems remain.
What’s the issue?
Just 42% of children with Medi-Cal got their recommended well visits and screenings in 2021, the most recent year data were available, according to the state auditor. That’s 2.9 million California kids missing out on care each year. For the youngest children, the situation is worse: 60% of 1-year-olds and 73% of 2-year-olds didn’t get their recommended services.
Kids who skip their recommended preventive care can suffer real health consequences: more frequent visits to the hospital, delayed diagnoses of neuro-developmental disorders such as autism, missed cases of lead poisoning, and even greater risk of contracting a vaccine-preventable disease such as measles or whooping cough.
Families report myriad reasons why they can’t take their kids to see a doctor. Some have had to wait months for an appointment. Others haven’t been able to get their Medi-Cal coverage to work or have gotten stuck in a nightmarish loop of bureaucracy. In rural areas, some parents say there’s no doctor near them who accepts Medi-Cal. And many low-income families say they simply can’t get the time off work or obtain transportation.
The state takes the blame
In 2019, the state auditor found the health department had failed to ensure that the majority of children in the Medi-Cal program got the preventive care they were entitled to. They blamed low payment rates to pediatricians and poor oversight of the healthcare plans, and gave the department a list of fixes. In a 2022 follow-up report, auditors said the department still wasn’t doing enough. Access for kids had grown even worse.
Almost all children in Medi-Cal get their care through one of 25 managed care plans that administer the program on behalf of the state. Each plan gets a certain amount of money per member every month to provide care. They can keep what they don’t spend, and they make money by trying to eliminate costly, unnecessary care.
But the monthly rate paid for children is much lower than for seniors or individuals with chronic illnesses, and there’s not much fat to be trimmed on their care. As a result, plans have generally not focused on their youngest members. “Kids are a rounding error,” said Dr. Alice Kuo, a pediatrician and health policy professor at UCLA.
At the end of the day, it’s the Department of Health Care Services that’s responsible for making sure that plans are providing kids with the care they are entitled to under federal law, the auditors determined.
The health department did not agree to an interview, but in an emailed response to my written questions, it said that although a focus on the COVID-19 pandemic had slowed its response, children’s health was a top priority, and it has since implemented almost all of the recommendations and begun to overhaul the Medi-Cal program. The agency said one of its most important actions is to fine plans that fail to provide care to kids.
“To their credit, there is a tremendous amount of transformation going on,” said Alexandra Parma, director of policy research and development at the First 5 Center for Children’s Policy. “But implementation is really, really hard.” Because the changes are relatively new and have not yet trickled down into the available data, it is difficult to know how much access to care is improving.
Earlier this month, the fines became public: Only one of the state’s 25 Medi-Cal plans met all of the minimum standards on children’s health. And 18 fell so far below expectations that they were fined $25,000 to $890,000, including for poor performance on children’s health.
Read more: Hours on hold, limited appointments: Why California babies aren’t going to the doctor.
Today’s great reads
Migrant arrests are up along the border in California and dropping in Texas. Experts told The Times’ Andrea Castillo that a combination of factors was likely causing the shift, including Texas’ anti-immigration policies.
