Goodbye, Hollywood: Why these film and TV workers decided to ditch L.A.

Robby Piantanida poses for a portrait in his moving truck with his camera gear.

Good morning. It’s Thursday, June, 27. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Film and TV workers are leaving Hollywood. Here’s why.

Biden and Trump are facing off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election.

Squirrels gone wild in your L.A. yard? Here’s how to get your revenge.

And here’s today’s e-newspaper

Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter Our reporters guide you through our biggest news, features and recommendations every morning Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Why these film and TV workers decided to leave L.A.

A few weeks ago, we covered the stunning job losses in Hollywood and what this means for the film and TV businesses. The pandemic, streaming wars and twin strikes by writers and actors are some of the reasons why many Hollywood jobs haven’t come back.

Amid declining streaming numbers, networks and studios are reducing their programming slates, causing career opportunities to dwindle while the cost of living in L.A. has remained high .

Some industry workers continue to cling on to the limited opportunities left in Hollywood. But many others — unwilling to endure expensive rents, mortgages and living costs as well as the uncertainty of how artificial intelligence will effect their jobs — have left Los Angeles for places such as Atlanta, Colorado and New Mexico.

Advertisement

This exodus of film and TV workers might signal a shift in Hollywood. Hollywood has changed in ways that have made it unrecognizable from what it looked like years ago.

But, for better or worse, this mass departure also symbolizes the adaptability of Hollywood creatives: Those forced to change course due to tough, inevitable circumstances can find purpose elsewhere, in different terrains.

Here is what two industry workers who left Los Angeles told my colleague Josh Rottenberg .

A list of credits takes a ‘jack-of-all-trades’ back home

When Robby Piantanida arrived in L.A. nine years ago, he already had seven years of filmmaking experience under his belt and yet, having no true network to rely on in L.A., his daily earnings plummeted.

One job led to another and soon, he accumulated a vast selection of credits including cinematography, editing, direction, visual effects and scoring by working on projects like PBS’s documentary on L.A. art dealer Jeffrey Deitch and a new series, “How Music Got Free,” executive produced by Eminem and LeBron James.

“I’m a jack-of-all-trades kind of guy,” he said. But it hasn’t been enough to stay in the game as freelance opportunities declined.

Advertisement

And securing a stable rent in L.A. for Piantanida’s family of three, after his wife lost her six-figure salary working at a talent agency, became extensively challenging.

Robby Piantanida left L.A. for his parents’ 12-acre property in his native Tyler, Texas. (Zoe Cranfill / Los Angeles Times)

So, this month, Piantanida, his wife and their 2-year-old daughter left L.A. for his parents’ 12-acre property in his native Tyler, Texas, not only to save money but also to regroup and decide what their next step is going to look like.

There, they will be paying $350 a month to live in a cottage on the property and be able to rely on his parents and sister for childcare. Though he’s gotten a corporate job, Piantanida hopes Texas’ generous tax incentives for film production will help bring local projects his way.

Piantanida hopes that in a year, if Hollywood refurbishes itself and his wife lands a new job, they can move back West and buy a house in Lake Arrowhead, the Bay Area or Seattle.

“[But my family’s land has] a beautiful spread in the woods, and you can be out there and be totally isolated.” Piantanida said. “This is just a unique time in our lives to take a break and reassess. This slowdown is affecting everyone. We’ll see where we land.”

Advertisement

From Hollywood buzz to nature’s real buzz makers

Working as a script supervisor for six years, Talia Brahms’ responsibility was to ensure that every single detail on every film and TV project she worked on was consistent with what was on the script.

But working “gig to gig” because of the relatively low pay eventually led her to feel that “something was missing” from her life, that she “wanted to do something more with [her] life” and that the industry “became soul-sucking, in a way.”

When everything including Hollywood shut down because of the pandemic, Brahms, who had always been environmentally conscious and disturbed by the waste she saw on film sets, set out to explore her interest in nature by taking a beekeeping course outside of L.A.

When the course suddenly became yet another Zoom class, Brahms found another opportunity to get the hands-on experience she wanted through the Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms program in the mountains of Colorado.

Initially, she planned to stay there for a month. But when she was offered a job as a beekeeper, she took a leap of faith. Now, more than three years later, she lives outside of Boulder and works as a farm assistant and manages five beehives at multiple locations.

Advertisement

Since leaving L.A. for Colorado, former script supervisor Talia Brahms has found a new calling in beekeeping. (Shlomit Ovadia)

“Even before I moved to Colorado, I really liked the idea of having a homestead,” she said about her passion for sustainable farming. “I feel like I’m just an apprentice and I’m wide open to take in all of the information about all these practices I’m really excited to learn about.”

Though she gets paid minimum wage, she supplemented her income for a while through bartending which has been “enough,” and splits a $1,200-a-month rent for a two-bedroom condo with her partner.

“When I moved out here, it was really a struggle at first and I had this epiphany,” she told Josh. “I had been having all these problems in L.A., and I thought moving to a different state would fix all of that. I had a moment of clarity, like, ’Oh, I think it’s just me — I think I need to grow.’ And Colorado and beekeeping really allowed me to do that.”

To learn more about why film and TV workers are leaving L.A., read Josh’s in-depth story.

Today’s top stories

Former President Trump and President Biden debate at 6 p.m. Pacific time in Atlanta. (Associated Press)

Advertisement

Biden and Trump debate



Crime and courts

Education



More big stories



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Charles McNulty: Dreading four more months of the presidential campaign? Our critic turned to the classics.

Dreading four more months of the presidential campaign? Our critic turned to the classics. Jackie Calmes: If Trump claims he’s master of the economic universe in the debate, he’ll be lying.

Today’s great reads

Two brothers and 16 sticks of dynamite: The bombing of the L.A. Times. About 100 workers were in the Los Angeles Times building at 1:07 a.m. Oct. 1, 1910. Then 16 sticks of dynamite exploded at the anti-union newspaper, and people began dying.

Advertisement

Other great reads



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

(Patrick Hruby / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... from our archives

(Associated Press)

On June 27, 2023, Ryan Seacrest was announced as the new host of “Wheel of Fortune,” replacing long-time host Pat Sajak.

Advertisement

Sajak took one last spin on the show earlier this month.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Defne Karabatur, fellow

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor and Saturday reporter

Christian Orozco, assistant editor

Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.