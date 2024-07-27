Water (and its absence) looms large in the California mind. Here are 6 ways to make the most of it

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Saturday, July 27. I’m Alyssa Bereznak, the wellness editor at The Times. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:

We’re smack dab in the middle of L.A.’s most sizzling season. Our big, wet guide to water will help you hydrate and recreate your way through it.

The massive Park fire near Chico is growing fast.

Save money and buy a parking permit at these L.A. and O.C. beaches.

Water rules everything around us

There are three go-to topics of conversation for Angelenos: weather, traffic and water. Our city is perpetually trying to rid itself of H20 or thirsting for it. Those opposing needs shaped L.A.’s topography and made a mythic king out of a self-taught engineer from Belfast. And recent drought has forced us to confront the reality of climate change , rethink our water sources and dig up our lawns .

Given how large water supply looms in the minds of Californians, our access to it in L.A. feels especially miraculous, and — during the relentless radiating heat of summer — uniquely enlivening.

I would not trade the cool relief that comes with a sip of water on a sweltering sidewalk for an entire summer’s worth of air-conditioned movie theaters. The hum of complaints I tab through in my mind on a weekly basis all seem to quiet when I watch or weave under a powerful ocean wave. And even the strongest of iced Americanos is no match for the frigid shock of a good flash-dunking, whether it’s on a lake front or in the presence of a plastic T. Rex at Universal Studios.

If there were ever a summer mantra, it’d be: just add water.

(Photography by Henry Hargreaves; prop styling by Victoria Granof.)

Here are 6 ways you can make the most of this essential resource in L.A.



I will end my ode to water with an appreciation of its lesser-known utility: as a sleeping surface. Many Californians still haven’t given up their waterbeds . “I tell people I have a waterbed, and everyone laughs,” financial planner Nancy Gerrish, 78, told Times reporter Deborah Netburn. “But it’s a very comfortable bed to sleep in.” (For those that don’t know, waterbeds were a competitive, sex-fueled industry in the 1970s).

Be sure to drink plenty of H20, folks! It’s hot out there.

Read more: Californians’ water usage is down 9% and other takeaways from The Times’ updated water tracker

The week’s biggest stories

Clouds of smoke glow orange from the Park fire burning along Highway 32 in Butte County on Thursday. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Wildfire season



Latest on the 2024 presidential election



Goodbye, NBA on TNT



Kershaw is back, and more on the Dodgers



More big stories



Column One

Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:

A surveillance image shows Gina Russell at a Bank of America ATM. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia)

The psychic, the sex workers and the scam that reportedly spread from coast to coast. While waiting to be sentenced for a crime across the country, authorities say, Gina Russell convinced a Los Angeles woman that she had psychic powers, helped defraud the woman’s father out of money and persuaded her to raise funds through sex work.

More great reads



As alpine glaciers melt, the corpses of long-lost climbers keep popping out of the ice.

Elon Musk’s messy divorce with California leaves ugly grievances all around

For your weekend

Guests at Midsummer Scream (Scott Feinblatt)

Going out



Staying in



How well did you follow the news this week? Take our quiz.

(Times staff and wire photos)

Which NBA player was selected to be one of the two Team USA flag bearers at the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony? Plus nine other questions from our weekly news quiz.

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

