Water (and its absence) looms large in the California mind. Here are 6 ways to make the most of it
- We’re smack dab in the middle of L.A.’s most sizzling season. Our big, wet guide to water will help you hydrate and recreate your way through it.
- The massive Park fire near Chico is growing fast.
- Save money and buy a parking permit at these L.A. and O.C. beaches.
Water rules everything around us
There are three go-to topics of conversation for Angelenos: weather, traffic and water. Our city is perpetually trying to rid itself of H20 or thirsting for it. Those opposing needs shaped L.A.’s topography and made a mythic king out of a self-taught engineer from Belfast. And recent drought has forced us to confront the reality of climate change, rethink our water sources and dig up our lawns.
Given how large water supply looms in the minds of Californians, our access to it in L.A. feels especially miraculous, and — during the relentless radiating heat of summer — uniquely enlivening.
I would not trade the cool relief that comes with a sip of water on a sweltering sidewalk for an entire summer’s worth of air-conditioned movie theaters. The hum of complaints I tab through in my mind on a weekly basis all seem to quiet when I watch or weave under a powerful ocean wave. And even the strongest of iced Americanos is no match for the frigid shock of a good flash-dunking, whether it’s on a lake front or in the presence of a plastic T. Rex at Universal Studios.
If there were ever a summer mantra, it’d be: just add water.
Here are 6 ways you can make the most of this essential resource in L.A.
- Up your filtering game. I’ve always run my water through a Brita filter and then gulped it down without another thought. But Times reporter Deborah Vankin showed me that where water comes from and what contaminates it can differ by ZIP Code. As self-proclaimed Water Filter Guru Brian Campbell says, “there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all water treatment solution.” (Even so, that may not be true for the Angelenos who shell out $384 for this cult-favorite water filter.)
- Choose the right water supplement. Many of the colorfully packaged hydration powders lined up along your grocery store’s checkout counter can contain so much sugar that UCLA professor Dr. Vijaya Surampudi likens consuming them to “drinking a soda.” Not to worry, Vankin consulted a dietitian to evaluate the top 8 water supplement brands, and separate the winners from the losers.
- Drink nutrient-rich bottled water. In Germany, there are waters that contain more calcium than a glass of milk. That’s according to local water sommelier (yes, that’s a thing) Martin Riese, who gave Times contributor Alana Hope Levinson a tour of what he says is the best under-the-radar grocery store to buy bottled water in L.A..
- Walk up a staircase with an ocean view. One of the best ways to traverse L.A.’s peaks and valleys is through its many secret staircases. Those treks are that much more rewarding when they lead you to an ocean view. Our intrepid outdoors reporter Jaclyn Cosgrove mapped out directions to the 10 best in L.A. County.
- Get splashed at a theme park. Southern California is home to four world-class theme or amusement parks, all of which offer inventive ways to get soaked. Our aficionado Todd Martens ranked the best water rides by splash factor, so you can choose based on how high the temperature is on any given day.
- Build a DIY water feature for your yard. Creating a burbling water fountain for butterflies to sip from and birds to bathe in may seem intimidating, but our garden reporter Jeanette Marantos managed to pull it off with help from local experts, YouTube and a half-inch titanium drill bit. Learn the step-by-step instructions for how to create one here.
I will end my ode to water with an appreciation of its lesser-known utility: as a sleeping surface. Many Californians still haven’t given up their waterbeds. “I tell people I have a waterbed, and everyone laughs,” financial planner Nancy Gerrish, 78, told Times reporter Deborah Netburn. “But it’s a very comfortable bed to sleep in.” (For those that don’t know, waterbeds were a competitive, sex-fueled industry in the 1970s).
Be sure to drink plenty of H20, folks! It’s hot out there.
Read more: Californians’ water usage is down 9% and other takeaways from The Times’ updated water tracker
Column One
Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and longform journalism. Here’s a great piece from this week:
The psychic, the sex workers and the scam that reportedly spread from coast to coast. While waiting to be sentenced for a crime across the country, authorities say, Gina Russell convinced a Los Angeles woman that she had psychic powers, helped defraud the woman’s father out of money and persuaded her to raise funds through sex work.
More great reads
- As alpine glaciers melt, the corpses of long-lost climbers keep popping out of the ice.
- Elon Musk’s messy divorce with California leaves ugly grievances all around
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.
Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team
