‘People just don’t care’: Five summers in, readers share their COVID concerns
It's Monday, July 29.
- COVID-19 is surging in California. Readers wrote in to let us know how they feel about the threat.
- Crews are scrambling to contain the 360,000 acre Park fire.
- A star is about to explode. Here’s how to watch it
COVID is surging in California. ... Hello?
We interrupt Californian’s fun-filled summer to note once more that COVID is surging in the Golden State — if anyone cares.
It’s hard to tell with all the sold-out concert venues, packed beaches and theme parks, plus record-breaking air travel.
The level of the virus in state wastewater continues to climb, The Times’ Rong-Gong Lin II reports, already exceeding last summer’s increase and nearing the peak in the summer of 2022.
“And there are indications this summer’s COVID wave might have some staying power,” he wrote. “Coronavirus levels in California wastewater have been ‘high’ or ‘very high’ for seven straight weeks, with no sign of cresting.”
Infections are rising as the virus mutates and spreads more easily. The FLiRT subvariants now dominate the U.S. caseload. Hospitalizations have, thankfully, not spiked, and the risk of developing long COVID is lower now than early in the pandemic, according to a recent study, particularly among vaccinated individuals.
Still, the risks remain significant, and health officials continue to urge caution across the board. Dr. Elizabeth Hudson, regional chief of infectious disease at Kaiser Permanente Southern California, offered her perspective to Lin:
“If you have cough-and-cold symptoms, at this point, living in Los Angeles, you should really think that they are COVID until proven otherwise.”
If you’ve been out and about pretty much anywhere, it’s obvious many people didn’t pack that caution for their summer fun.
A Pew Research Center survey conducted in March found that just 20% of U.S. adults consider the coronavirus a major public health threat.
I previously reflected on how I’d let my guard down over time. But we also asked to hear from you, our readers, to learn how your own perceptions and behaviors have changed (or not) five summers into living with COVID.
The hundreds of responses you shared revealed a range of concern, from the extremely cautious to the “not at all” worried.
“It’s mostly an afterthought/inconvenience in my community now,” wrote Joseph S. of Hermosa Beach. “[Like] ‘Oh sorry to hear, get well soon.’ I think the average person in my social group is about the same, with exceptions for people close to older/vulnerable family members.”
Many readers expressed a feeling that nobody around them is taking coronavirus as seriously as they do.
“I don’t shake hands, nor do I go out in public without a mask,” said Stephen B. of San Jose. “People are coughing without covering their mouth or not wearing masks anymore. People just don’t care anymore.”
Some shared that they’d recently contracted COVID or knew someone who had.
For some, that heightened their concerns, while others who experienced mild symptoms said it alleviated their worries.
“It’s a complicated thing because people want things to be how they were pre-pandemic,” Eli L. of Los Angeles shared. “I get that, I want that too!! But the pandemic is ongoing, long COVID is a real threat, and wishing it away isn’t an effective strategy.”
Here’s more of what you shared with us (edited for clarity and brevity).
“A lot of people see me in the mask and roll their eyes. I’ve overheard people joke about how many times they’ve had COVID and either how it was never a big deal or how ‘oh, the first three times I got it were nothing but then the fourth time kicked my butt.’”
— Sarah B., Los Angeles
“The precautions I take are minimal compared to the height of the pandemic. I don’t wear a mask, although I’m always on alert for people who are coughing and sneezing. I do my best to avoid or step away from them. At restaurants or bars, I prefer sitting outside but if inside, I’m mindful of the ventilation system.”
— Bob Z., Davis
“Is COVID on my mind every day? Absolutely not. That would be to live in fear, and not really to live at all. COVID is with us to stay, but it should not destroy everyday living or require divisive mandates. It’s up to individuals, with the tools that have been developed and are available, to manage it for themselves.”
— Andi E., San Diego County
“At first, like most everybody, we took all the precautions like wiping down our groceries when we brought them into the house. Now, I probably wash my hands more.”
— Karen W., Indio
“My workplace has very regular outbreaks and I’m actually grateful that some of my coworkers will test, but not all. But with zero guidelines, it’s not good enough for me so I still wear an N95 at work and at stores. It’s the long COVID and potential brain damage, and well, damage to every organ including the heart that keeps me very concerned.”
— Josh R., West Hollywood
“I’m still very concerned, especially about long COVID. It’s on my mind every week and I still test before and after all business travel and attending conferences (which are frequent for my job), this to ensure that I’m not an asymptomatic carrier.”
— Dawn W., Redlands
“I think people don’t care. They say ‘it’s just like the flu.’ Although when my husband got it this time, people were shocked and asked if he knew how he got it. Of course we don’t know but we alerted everyone who had been near my husband before his positive test. People appreciated that we shared the information.”
— Jill S., Pacific Palisades
“Many immunocompromised people cannot leave their homes because of the lack of restrictions, especially in medical settings. Therefore, I feel it’s important I go out into my community wearing my mask so other people feel okay to wear one too. I have had a positive response to my mask and the precautions I’m taking. I think we need to be kind to each other, so that we can live in a society that is accessible to everyone.”
— Lauren S., Los Angeles
Today’s top stories
The Park fire (and other fires)
- The Park fire flared up as crews scrambled to contain the 360,000-acre blaze.
- Jaw-dropping satellite video shows the Park fire burning from space
- The fire’s “extraordinary” growth raises alarms — and it could burn for months.
- Another fire in Kern County destroyed the historic mining town of Havilah.
- Wildfire smoke increases the risk of dementia more than other forms of air pollution, a landmark study has found.
More on climate
- SoCalGas is cutting service to 135 homes in Rancho Palos Verdes, citing “worsening land movement.”
- As California seeks to curb groundwater declines, farmers in one county are fighting back in court.
- The Project 2025 plan calls for the demolition of NOAA and the National Weather Service.
Politics and power
- Here’s how campaign funds and charitable donations help Big Oil wield power in Sacramento.
- Gov. Newsom urged counties to expand conservatorship laws to combat homelessness and further crises.
- The governor also called on Oakland to allow more police chases to stop suspects from “fleeing with impunity.”
- Will voters bring ethics to Los Angeles County government? Some aren’t so sure.
- Kamala Harris raised $200 million in the first week of her presidential campaign and signed up 170,000 volunteers.
The Olympics’ California ties
- UCLA’s Emma Malabuyo hopes to inspire generations of Filipina gymnasts after her Olympic debut.
- From the NBA to the beach: Chase Budinger is eager to “shock the world” on the Olympic stage.
- Video: With nothing to lose, Nyjah Huston embraces a new approach in his quest for Olympic gold.
- Commentary: Forty years ago, the 1984 L.A. Games proved host cities can win at the Olympics.
More big stories
- Hollywood Teamsters and other crew unions have reached tentative deals with studios.
- Incurable silicosis cost a countertop cutter his lungs. Are these companies at fault?
- An auction of O.J. Simpson’s property — including a Heisman and an SUV — is approved to pay off civil claims.
- Manhattan Beach EV maker Fisker went bankrupt. Here’s what buyers are doing about it.
- “Deadpool & Wolverine” notches the biggest opening ever for an R-rated movie.
Bonus
Commentary and opinions
- Robin Abcarian: Can Kamala Harris and an army of “childless cat ladies” overcome Republicans’ sexism?
- Editorial board: LAUSD students’ scores are bouncing back — thanks to teachers.
- LZ Granderson: As president, Harris would be a “first” in so many ways. She can handle it.
- Paul Thornton: Tourists have made Europe a nightmare. I was part of the problem but won’t be again.
- Guest opinion: Want to convince a conspiracy-theory believer they’re wrong? Don’t start with the truth.
- Editorial board: No A/C for Olympic athletes in Paris? Good intention but bad idea.
Today’s great reads
A high-end water filter has built a cult following. But as Times contributor Adam Markovitz writes: “[T]he full, unfiltered account of Berkey’s rise is a murkier tale, involving fights with the Environmental Protection Agency and the state of California, doomsday preppers and a right-wing media blitz.”
For your downtime
Going out
- 🔥 It’s Hatch chile season! Here’s where to find SoCal’s fresh roasting spots and much more.
- 🏈 Where can you attend five NFL training camps in one day? Only in Southern California.
- 🥤 Here’s where to sip the best misugaru lattes in Los Angeles.
Staying in
- 🥇 Hoping to keep up with the Paris Olympics? Here’s how to watch every event.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a recipe for fig and watermelon toast with ricotta, sesame and lime.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
And finally ... a great photo
Today’s great photo is from Laura Sneddon of Los Gatos: Sonoma Coast State Park.
Laura writes: “[The] park has a beautiful coastline that is easy to visit and enjoy the water and wildlife.”
