Fig and Watermelon Toast With Ricotta, Sesame and Lime

Rich, plushy figs are balanced with crunchy, lean watermelon in this odd but delicious pairing. If you don’t like watermelon, a ripe cantaloupe or other musk melon works well too, although the sweetness will be more pronounced. Greek yogurt, labneh or even cream cheese can work in a pinch if you don’t have ricotta. Cut each toast in half, thirds or quarters to make canapes perfect for an outdoor party.