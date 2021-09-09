Fig and Watermelon Toast With Ricotta, Sesame and Lime
Rich, plushy figs are balanced with crunchy, lean watermelon in this odd but delicious pairing. If you don’t like watermelon, a ripe cantaloupe or other musk melon works well too, although the sweetness will be more pronounced. Greek yogurt, labneh or even cream cheese can work in a pinch if you don’t have ricotta. Cut each toast in half, thirds or quarters to make canapes perfect for an outdoor party.
On a cutting board, cut the figs lengthwise into 4 thin slices each. Then cut the watermelon flesh into slices the same size as those of the figs.
On each piece of toast, spread half the ricotta, season liberally with kosher salt and pepper, then drizzle with half the tahini. Divide the figs and watermelon slices between the toasts, arranging them in a tiled pattern. Sprinkle each toast with half of the sesame seeds.
Arrange the toasts together so they’re touching, then use a microplane to finely grate the zest of the lime over both toasts. Cut the lime in half and squeeze a little juice over each toast. Sprinkle the toasts with flaky sea salt and serve immediately.
