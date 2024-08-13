Data centers are hungry, thirsty and growing. What’s that mean for California’s energy future?

A Santa Clara,Calif., neighborhood sits in the shadow of a large data center. There are more than 50 data centers in Santa Clara that consume 60% of the power from the municipal utility called Silicon Valley Power.

Good morning. It's Tuesday, Aug. 13.



How the data center boom is straining resources

When we search Google, stream a movie or shop online, the computing power necessary to accomplish those internet-based tasks probably isn’t front of mind.

But all our digital actions require massive warehouses full of servers to process and store an ever-expanding universe of data. More of these large data centers are being proposed and built across the Golden State.

The Times’ Melody Petersen reported this week that concerns are mounting that data centers are gobbling up electricity at an unsustainable rate, putting California in a precarious power position and threatening to derail ambitious clean energy goals.

“Experts warn that the frenzy of data center construction could delay California’s transition away from fossil fuels and raise electric bills for everyone else,” Melody wrote. “The data centers’ insatiable appetite for electricity, they say, also increases the risk of blackouts.”

Boys ride their bikes on Main Street near a large data center in Santa Clara, Calif. (Paul Kuroda / For The Times)

The advent of generative AI is of particular concern to energy experts, because the chips required to sift through vast amounts of data and produce responses use a lot more electricity than a typical chip.

For instance, a search with ChatGPT consumes 10 times the power as a Google search without artificial intelligence, according to the International Energy Agency.

Data centers siphon a lot of power (and water)

There are more than 270 data centers in California , with the heaviest concentrations in Santa Clara and Los Angeles counties.

Keeping those facilities running requires an increasing amount of power, which some energy researchers and utility officials warn is putting additional strain on a grid that doesn’t inspire much confidence on its own.

Melody cited an analysis by the nonprofit GridClue, which ranked California 49th of the 50 states for energy resilience: “the ability to avoid blackouts by having more electricity available than homes and businesses need at peak hours.”

And as your thighs might know from running a lot of apps and programs on your laptop, computing generates heat. Massive warehouses full of servers produce a lot of heat, meaning more energy and water are needed to keep those facilities cool.

For example, the Oregonian reported last year that Google’s data centers in the Dalles, Ore., accounted for more than a quarter of the city’s water use .

Since California’s water supply is already projected to shrink in the coming decades because of climate change, opening more data centers that require more of that key resource does not bode well.

“I’m just surprised that the state isn’t tracking this, with so much attention on power and water use here in California,” Shaolei Ren, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at UC Riverside, told Melody.

More data centers are coming online

As investments in AI technologies increase, so does the construction of more data centers to continue feeding and training the data- and power-hungry systems.

Pacific Gas & Electric told investors this year that it has received more than two dozen applications for new data centers, which would use 3.5 gigawatts of power in total. That’s the output of three new nuclear reactors, Melody said, enough to power nearly 5 million homes.

And it’s not just in California; facilities are being developed across the nation and around the world.

To power this hungry tech that’s framed by proponents as a leap into the future, some regions are turning to old energy sources, like coal . Some major AI industry players have suggested a resurgence of nuclear power to help keep their lights on and their chips cool.

Given the concerns about worsening our already strained grid and undermining state goals to use energy more sustainably and responsibly, why aren’t people in power pumping the brakes on more data centers?

As shocking as it may seem, it comes down to money, as Melody explained:

“Today’s stock market rewards companies that say they are investing in AI. Electric utilities profit as power use rises. And local governments benefit from the property taxes paid by data centers.”

You can read more of Melody’s reporting here .

Today’s top stories

Items fell off shelves of a store in Alhambra during Monday’s earthquake. (Karen Kaplan / Los Angeles Times)

Earthquake



On the campaign trail

Cops



First day of school



Smiles, ‘butterflies’ and a little boy cries ‘I want my mom.’ Yesterday was LAUSD’s first day of school

Here’s what 9 teens wore on the first day of school in L.A. “First impressions are everything,” one told us.

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are going to open a high school in Inglewood as the district faces school closures

L.A. Olympics 2028



More big stories



Today’s great reads

(James Juarez/For the Times)

In L.A.’s tough housing market, cramped family adds ADU rather than move. A tiny bungalow in Los Angeles nearly doubles in size thanks to a modern addition and ADU. When the homeowners looked to move, the real estate market was unaffordable.

For your downtime

Vincent van Gogh’s “Portrait of the Artist’s Mother,” October 1888, oil on canvas.

(Gerard Vuilleumier / © Norton Simon Art Foundation

)

And finally ... a great photo

Hang glider Erika Klein soars high over the beach as she takes advantage of strong, gusty winds at the Dockweiler Beach Hang Gliding Park at Dockweiler State Beach in El Segundo. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from staff photographer Allen J. Schaben of a hang glider at Dockweiler State Beach.

