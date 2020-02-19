Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Recipes

Chickpea Frittata With Tomatoes and Kale

Time 1 hour 45 minutes
Yields Makes one 9- by 5-inch loaf
Chickpea Frittata With Tomatoes and Kale
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Genevieve Ko
Feb. 19, 2020

This vegan frittata contains just five ingredients: chickpea flour, shallots, kale, tomatoes and olive oil.

Mostly, it requires a little patience. Anyone can nail the basic techniques — caramelizing vegetables, whisking batter, searing baked frittata slices — but this dish takes time to mimic the taste and texture of a custardy frittata without any eggs.

Shallots caramelize slowly so they sweeten and soften without burning. After kale wilts in the skillet, tomatoes get a turn so they stay plump. The vegetables alone nearly fill the loaf pan, which is why this frittata packs so much flavor. What binds it all together is a chickpea batter that needs a long bake in the oven to firm and an overnight chill to set and mellow to an egg-like taste.

That wait is worth it. The next morning — and after that too — the cold loaf slices easily into neat golden squares dotted with tomatoes. Seared in hot oil, each piece becomes crackly on the outside and tender within. It’s delicious on its own or with a green side salad or toast.

Adapted from Go Get Em Tiger.

Read More Read Less
1

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line the bottom with parchment paper and spray the parchment.

2

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the shallots and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring often, until caramelized, 7 to 9 minutes. Raise the heat to medium, then add the kale and a big pinch of salt. Cook, stirring, until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the tomatoes and a pinch each of salt and pepper, and fold until evenly mixed. Pour into the prepared loaf pan and spread evenly.

3

Whisk the chickpea flour and 2 ½ teaspoons salt in a large bowl. Add the remaining ½ cup olive oil and whisk to combine. Add 1 ¾ cups water in ¼ cup increments, whisking well after each addition to keep the batter smooth. Slowly pour into the pan over the vegetables. Tap the pan to eliminate air bubbles, then cover the pan tightly with foil.

4

Bake until set, about 1 hour. Uncover and bake until golden brown in spots on top, an additional 15 to 20 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack, then turn out onto a cutting board and discard the parchment. Wrap the loaf in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight to set.

5

When ready to eat, unwrap the loaf and cut as many 1-inch-thick slices as you’d like to serve. Heat a layer of olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil shimmers, add the slices, spacing them apart. Cook, turning once, until browned and crisp on both sides, about 5 minutes. Serve hot.

Make Ahead:
The baked loaf can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Genevieve Ko
Follow Us
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
Newsletter
Get our new Cooking newsletter, coming soon.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Advertisement
Related Recipes