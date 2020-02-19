Chickpea Frittata With Tomatoes and Kale

This vegan frittata contains just five ingredients: chickpea flour, shallots, kale, tomatoes and olive oil.
Mostly, it requires a little patience. Anyone can nail the basic techniques — caramelizing vegetables, whisking batter, searing baked frittata slices — but this dish takes time to mimic the taste and texture of a custardy frittata without any eggs.
Shallots caramelize slowly so they sweeten and soften without burning. After kale wilts in the skillet, tomatoes get a turn so they stay plump. The vegetables alone nearly fill the loaf pan, which is why this frittata packs so much flavor. What binds it all together is a chickpea batter that needs a long bake in the oven to firm and an overnight chill to set and mellow to an egg-like taste.
That wait is worth it. The next morning — and after that too — the cold loaf slices easily into neat golden squares dotted with tomatoes. Seared in hot oil, each piece becomes crackly on the outside and tender within. It’s delicious on its own or with a green side salad or toast.
Adapted from Go Get Em Tiger.