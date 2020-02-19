Chickpea Frittata With Tomatoes and Kale

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the shallots and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring often, until caramelized, 7 to 9 minutes. Raise the heat to medium, then add the kale and a big pinch of salt. Cook, stirring, until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the tomatoes and a pinch each of salt and pepper, and fold until evenly mixed. Pour into the prepared loaf pan and spread evenly.