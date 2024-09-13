Climate change is terrifying. These young people won’t give up fighting it.

Good morning. It’s Friday, Sept. 13. I’m Hayley Smith, a reporter on the climate desk. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Earth is in peril. But these young people refuse to fall into despair.

Will we be living in a fiery landscape with sizzling sidewalks, or will our penchant for innovation be our salvation? (Helen Quach / Los Angeles Times; Photography by Brian van der Brug, Luis Sinco, Miguel Ordeñana, Allen J. Schaben, Jay L. Clendenin, Christina House and Irfan Khan)

Southern Californians emerged from a prolonged and punishing heat wave this week only to be greeted by a world on fire . Major blazes in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties are gnawing through sun-baked hillsides, threatening lives and properties and blanketing the region with noxious ash and smoke. (An earthquake on Thursday only ramped up the tension.)

The hellish conditions offer an all-too-real preview of a climate future dominated by more extreme temperatures and larger, faster and more frequent wildfires driven by fossil fuel emissions.

It’s no surprise, then, that young people are collectively concerned about what lies ahead. A recent Yale survey indicated that Gen Z and millennials are the most likely generations to be alarmed about global warming.

Their anxieties — and their commitment to solutions — inspired my colleagues to fan out across our beats to better understand how young people were grappling with climate change and extreme weather . One thing we heard over and over: People are anxious. After all, it’s hard not to feel existential dread at a moment when carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere are soaring, global temperatures are breaking new records and climate hazards are touching more and more lives.

But young people are facing all of that while they’re also trying to plan their futures — when they’re thinking about where to go school, what cities to live in and whether to start families.

One way to address these fears, my colleague Rosanna Xia wrote in this powerful essay , is to focus less on individualism and more on the collective.

Our conversations with young people also revealed a number of other findings:



For better or worse, social media is a near constant in their conversations about climate change . While there are millions of people posting about environmentally exploitative fast-fashion hauls on Instagram and TikTok, there are also scientists, experts and young people using the platforms to combat misinformation and spread optimism.



. While there are millions of people posting about environmentally exploitative on Instagram and TikTok, there are also scientists, experts and young people using the platforms to and spread optimism. Politics are top of mind. Some young people are approaching the climate challenge by working within the system, some are waiting for the system to change, and others are ready to burn the system down. We heard from youths who are finding hope in Kamala Harris , as well as kids who are suing the Environmental Protection Agency for violating their constitutional right to clean air and water.



Some young people are approaching the climate challenge by working within the system, some are waiting for the system to change, and others are ready to burn the system down. We heard from youths who are , as well as kids who are for violating their constitutional right to clean air and water. Climate change is on the curriculum. Teachers and students are incorporating the issue into their education, including green “ forest schools ” that are helping kids unglue from screens, and a board game that turns global warming into a learning opportunity.



Teachers and students are incorporating the issue into their education, including green “ ” that are helping kids unglue from screens, and a board game that turns global warming into a learning opportunity. The kids aren’t fighting alone. While many will say that climate change is a “young person’s problem,” I spoke with a group of activists over the age of 60 who argue that it is, in fact, an “everyone problem.” The members of Third Act shared how they’re supporting young people on the front lines of the fight .

All that said, you don’t have to take our word for it. (After all, we’re old and grizzled reporters who have seen far too many climate disasters up close.)

We asked a dozen young people ages 7 to 26 to write their own essays on climate change, which will be published this Sunday. Here’s a sampling of what they wrote:



Eighth-grader Abbott Swartz made a case for investing in nuclear fusion as a form of clean energy

Simon Aron wrote about joining the Sunrise Movement at the end of middle school and later helping to organize a sit-in at JD Vance’s office

Diana Michaelson, a college sophomore, described how she started a campaign for green schools in Long Beach and learned that patience is the key to success

Calvin Hong, age 10, shared how he reduces waste by reusing pages from old notebooks to draw and solve math problems

“Once everybody takes part in reducing the effects of climate change,” Hong wrote, “it will help us to have a better future, with pleasant weather, less long-term drought, and less heat.”

Today’s top stories

A homeless man waits for transportation to housing as Mayor Karen Bass’ Inside Safe program employees along with the Sanitation Bureau clean up homeless encampments along Hollywood Boulevard and Gower Street in Hollywood in August. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

It would cost $20.4 billion to end homelessness in Los Angeles in a decade, according to a city analysis



A draft budget analysis from city housing officials calls for creating tens of thousands of new supportive and affordable housing units. It’s unclear when the analysis will be formally released to the public.

There are about 45,000 people who are homeless in the city, 29,000 of whom are unsheltered, according to the most recent point-in-time count.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed another retail theft bill amid rising concerns about crime in California



The new law will add tougher penalties for individuals who take, damage or destroy property while committing any felony.

The law is the last of 13 pieces of legislation at the center of a political saga at the state Capitol over how the state should address organized property crimes.

AI is better than humans at talking people out of their conspiracy theory beliefs, a study found



An AI chatbot was able to persuade people to reconsider their beliefs in conspiracy theories about the JFK assassination, the moon landing and election fraud, according to a study published in the journal Science.

The study provides insights into how to be more effective at combating conspiracy theories at a time when disinformation can quickly spread online.

More big stories



Today’s great read

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The California sand wars: As beaches shrink, neighbors and cities fight for what’s left. Beaches are disappearing as sea levels rise and coastal development interferes with the replenishment of sand. Now one of the earth’s most common commodities is a precious resource to residents that cities spend millions of dollars on.

For your downtime

Every Friday, guests line up for Poncho’s Tlayudas in Historic South Central. Alfonso “Poncho” Martínez offers folded tlayudas made in the style he grew up with in Oaxaca, Mexico. (Shelby Moore)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... a great photo

Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.

Today’s great photo is from Enji Chung of Pasadena: the “otherworldly and sometimes haunting landscape” of Mono Lake.

Enji writes: “This photo was taken on a summer day, June 22, 2024. The conditions were perfect. The new moon created a very dark sky, and it was a very clear night. The Milky Way began rising behind the tufa formations, but this frame is when the galactic core of the Milky Way appeared.”

