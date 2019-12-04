Golden Oat Milk Creme Pies

Little Debbie’s oatmeal creme pies were my favorite sandwich cookies in childhood. That chewy-tender cookie sandwiching a softer-than-Oreo-filling “creme” was irresistible any time I passed a vending machine selling them.
To make my L.A. ode to those perfect cookies, and make them feel holiday appropriate, I flavor them with warm, winter spices often used in turmeric lattes, or “golden milk”: turmeric and ginger mixed with floral cardamom and heady black pepper. The spice mix, when combined with oat flour — conveniently trendy and more common in grocery stores today — tastes like those lattes when made with oat milk, a coffee shop milk alternative now ubiquitous in L.A. that adds its distinct taste to the creme filling. These sandwich cookies have a slightly fluffier chew than the old creme pies and a striking gold hue that makes them perfect for the holidays. If you can’t find oat flour (look for it where all the Bob’s Red Mill products are), you can make your own by blitzing quick-cooking rolled oats to a powder in a food processor.