Stressed about the election? Here are some tips

Election anxiety is real. Here are some ways to deal with it.

He spent 30 years in prison, where he was beaten and shot. Was he actually innocent?

Quincy Jones, the legendary composer who shaped Michael Jackson’s solo career, has died.

The election is days away, but a clear winner is stress and its running mate, anxiety

I’m going to take an educated guess and say that, like me, you’ve been losing sleep over the presidential election, which polling shows is a toss-up — and which has been framed by both sides as existential.

More than 73% of Americans say they feel stressed about the election, according to a recent poll from the American Psychiatric Assn. And if you don’t want to take their word for it, a 2023 poll from Pew Research Center found that 65% of us feel exhausted when thinking about politics.

Thankfully, my colleagues at The Times looked at several ways to remain calm during these uncertain times. So take a deep breath with me, count to 10 and check out these different ways to keep your chill while the world seemingly falls apart.

(Los Angeles Times photo illustration)

One strategy for stress? Control what you can

It helps to “stop worrying about being worried” and instead focus on coping with stress, writes clinical psychologist Jenny Taitz, who created a handy and easy-to-read guide for The Times on how to manage election-related stress.

One of her strategies in particular has helped me: keeping a rhythm to your week that helps establish a sense of control in your life.

“Remember to also stick with habits that protect your mental health, such as maintaining a sensible sleep schedule and exercise routine,” Jenny writes. “Limit your news consumption, checking it only at specific times instead of constantly doomscrolling.”

(If you could limit your news consumption to around 6:30 a.m. — when Essential California gets delivered — that would mean a lot to me.)

Finding ways to participate in the election process also can help, either by volunteering your time to campaigns or donating to causes that are important to you, Jenny writes.

Get off social media and go outside

Sometimes, staying cooped up in my apartment does not help when I’m on a bender of existential dread. Or, at least, that’s what my husband often reminds me as he pushes me out the door.

Los Angeles provides plenty of ways to remain very mindful when you’re not feeling very demure.

Here are 25 places and activities that can help keep your nerves in check, courtesy of my colleague Deborah Vankin. Her guide includes a soothing sound bath at Calming Spot in Santa Monica or sifting through records at High Fidelity in West Adams.

The guide serves as an excellent reminder that stress can be managed both emotionally and physically. Taking a stroll through the Velaslavasay Panorama gardens or going for a walk on the Elysian Park West Loop Trail are easy ways to clear your mind.

Plus, a wide body of research has shown that regular aerobic exercise can relieve stress and counter depression. That includes hiking, and Southern California offers a number of great trails that can help you get out of your head and feel more grounded.

Staying social also can help break the feeling of isolation that sometimes piggybacks on tension. If you’re looking for something to do on election night that doesn’t involve stress eating at home, here are some restaurants and bars where you can nosh while watching election results with friends.

So, as you go about your democratic duty and await election results this week, don’t forget to take care of yourselves.

High schoolers gather outside an Oakland courthouse Oct. 17 to drop off ballots for local school board races in Alameda County. (Meg Tanaka / For The Times)

Megan Baca, left, founder of California Innocence Advocates and the interim director of California Western School of Law’s California Innocence Project, is with Humberto Duran in Long Beach in May 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

He spent 30 years in prison, where he was beaten and shot. Was he actually innocent? The Times’ Keri Blakinger chronicles the case of Humberto Duran, who was arrested on suspicion of murder in 1993, implicated by a teenage witness who has since recanted her account. Duran’s advocates accuse Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies of framing him for the murder.

Ester De Sa Almeida is immersed in “Invisible Ballet,” an exhibit by Mauro Pace at a Balloon Museum show at Ace Mission Studios in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

your photo of the day

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s photo is from Times staff photographer Brian van der Brug. Li’l Tokio Giants first baseman Dan Kwong, left, fields a pick-off throw as a Lodi JACL Templars base runner dives back safely during the first commemoration game on the restored baseball field at Manzanar National Historic Site.

Manzanar was one of 10 camps where more than 120,000 Japanese Americans — the vast majority of them U.S. citizens born and raised in this country — were incarcerated during World War II. “Baseball, the most American of sports, served as a desperately needed diversion,” The Times’ Jack Dolan wrote in late October. “Some camps had up to 30 teams. As the war dragged on, they were sometimes allowed to travel from one camp to another and play against one another.”

