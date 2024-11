Election angst is real: Here are 25 ways to ease your anxiety in L.A.

I love, lovethis walk, even though it took me past a parade of hard bodies charging up and down the infamous 4th Street Stairs multiple times before I could huff and puff my way to the top just once.So yes, expect some labored breathing, but it also takes you through some serene and majestically green neighborhoods, great ocean views and — quite unexpectedly — a tiny stream during our dry-as-dust summer. There are lots of stairs — at 976 steps, it’s one of the most stair-intensive — but the sights are so transporting it’s easy to forget you’re near a city center, and that makes all the effort worthwhile.Park alongside the beach atwherespills into. Parking here is $9, and it’s safest to bring cash, since the machines don’t reliably accept debit cards.Walk north a half block alongto whereandmerge intoin one massive snarl of traffic. There are no crosswalks here, so don’t try to cross PCH aboveground. Instead, find the entrance to thedescend the 17 steps and safely cross under PCH to the other side, walking up 17 steps and emerging into the sun on the south side ofWalk south on PCH, past Patrick’s Roadhouse and a gas station, along the sidewalk until you come to your first set of stairs, a colorful set of 48 steps that climb to. A note here: The start of this walk wasn’t nice. The traffic is thick on PCH, the sidewalk is narrow and there was a glassy-eyed man smoking a small pipe as we slipped past him on the stairs. But it gets better, I promise.At the top, head left, down the hill, untilmerges withWalkupjust past 278, a tall, white modern structure with a corner so sharp it has a surreal M.C. Escher feel. Look right to find your second set of stairs. These start as a path through sprays of bougainvillea, towering eucalyptus and tropical greens to a stair that climbs 79 steps toTurn left onand follow the road down to(also known ason Google Maps). Cross carefully to the other side ofand head left, downhill, to the base of the(Note: There is a smaller set of stairs on the right just before thewhich you should ignore. Theand are pretty easy to recognize since they zig and zag 189 steps to the top and have a fair number of panting, dripping athletic types running up and down them.Luckily, thehave several landings along the way where you can catch your breath, enjoy the gorgeous views behind you and, in my case anyway, try to ignore the fact that the same runner has passed you three times already up and down and up again. Just be careful to hug the rails as you climb these stairs because these runners aren’t shy about asking you to move.At the top, past the water bottles left by the runners as they exercise, you emerge at the corner ofand. Here are some truly breathtaking views of the ocean, Rustic Canyon and many gorgeous homes, with plaintive signs asking people torefrain from doing calisthenics in view of their windows.Turn left on, walking uphill, and savor the views until you reach 526. There on the left are the166 weathered wooden steps, thankfully heading down. You’ll soon understand that this is a continuation of the workout regime, with some runners charging up theand then down theagain and again in a sweaty circle. Anyway, be sure to stay right so they can speed past (unless you are fit enough to join their ranks).At the bottom of the stairs, you’re back onwhere you should cross the street and turn right, heading uphill a short distance, past 525 and a tall jagged concrete wall to find your next stairs on the left, about 25 steps down to the cul-de-sac end ofWalk straight onpastto, where you turn left. This is a serenely beautiful neighborhood, full of majestic trees, quiet birdsong and children playing safely in the street.dead-ends, becoming impassable for cars, but we foot travelers can continue forward following a path through a wide gate on the right of the road to the other end of East Channel Road. Keep walking straight, pastanduntil you see a crosswalk and a pedestrian bridge crossing thebed on your right.Across the bridge you emerge onwhere you should walk straight untilbends left and you spot your next stairs on the right, rising 14 steps and then turning right up another 64 steps through what appears to be a tall grove of bamboo.At the top, you’ll emerge ontoTurn left, and stay left whenruns intoFollowabout a block, until it curves to the right. On your left, at, you’ll find another set of steep stairs, 124 steps climbing straight up to Amalfi again, where you turn left, past just one house, and take a semihidden set of stairs along a steel fence that plunge you down again — without handrails — a very steep 124 steps toTurn right onheading uphill toa stark, hyper-modern-looking home built in 1937 by Harwell H. Harris for John Entenza, editor of Art & Architecture magazine. This 850-square-foot house looks like a circle attached to a square with some very cool (and private) steps leading to a rooftop patio. We must, however, carry on to our public stairs just beyond, a few doors down on the left.Be careful as you descend because the 61 steps are uneven and broken in places. At the bottom, you’ll emerge ontomy favorite part of this walk. It’s so quiet, green and yes, rustic, it feels magical, especially when you cross the bridge in front of you, over(which actually has a small trickle of water) and followto the left.At the first corner, turn right onand follow the narrow street as it bends left, so quiet it feels like a deserted movie set of tall, lovely homes. Just asbends left again, look straight ahead for your final set of stairs, 85 steep, narrow steps that climb up through green shady yards toat the top.Turn, walking downhill past the magnificent mosaic of a guitarist and dancer at 390, straight and then right, as the road curves back, alas, to civilization. Along the way, there are some fine views ofanda small consolation. Suddenly, far too soon, you’re back in the real world amid the jarring traffic ofTurn left onand follow the road down to where it converges withatThe traffic is fierce here, so use the crosswalks fromtothe south side ofto get back to the tunnel that will take you down 17 steps to cross under PCH and then back up 17 steps to your car.