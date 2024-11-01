Election angst is real: Here are 25 ways to ease your anxiety in L.A.

We’re in the homestretch of the most consequential national election in recent history — and it’s too close for comfort, no matter where you stand. Not to mention there’s a looming threat of post election violence, to boot. If you’re anything like me, there’s a lot of tossing and turning happening in your bed at night. This is a high stakes election, and my nervous system is on overdrive.

The election polls don’t offer much solace, seeing how tight the race is. And you can only check the polls so many times before you’re simply doomscrolling in an echo chamber of anguish. It’s … a lot. So we’ve put together a few creative ways to self-soothe during the lead-up to the election and while we wait for its results.

We’re not suggesting you disengage. Stay on top of the news, donate to your cause of choice if you have the means, volunteer and, above all else, vote. These are all great ways to put anxiety into action. But make no mistake, we all need a break sometimes.

Fortunately, Los Angeles is brimming with especially unique (OK, weird) ways to calm your central nervous system. Maybe that’s a sharp right turn into Griffith Park for a nature fix, a soothing sound bath led by a singing bowl artist or a luxurious head spa massage. Maybe stoned yoga does it for you, or even a plant meditation.

Regardless, we hope this list of nature escapes, art happenings, self-care experiences (and, yes, the occasional labyrinth) offers some relief as we wait to see what the future holds.