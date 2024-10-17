Mixiotes de Pollo (Parchment-Wrapped Chicken)

There are so many different kinds of dishes you can eat in a mercado, or standing on the street at a stall in Mexico City, but one of the most comforting, especially on a Sunday morning, is mixiotes, whose name comes from the Nahuatl mexiotl . The epidermis of the maguey leaf is separated from the plant to obtain a translucent and thin membrane used for cooking. The word mixiote now also is used to describe the dish made with steamed chicken, lamb or rabbit slathered in adobo and wrapped in parchment paper in lieu of agave. Honeynut, butternut or acorn squash makes a great addition to soak up the adobo that transforms into a brothy and bright salsa.