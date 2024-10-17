Mixiotes de Pollo (Parchment-Wrapped Chicken)
There are so many different kinds of dishes you can eat in a mercado, or standing on the street at a stall in Mexico City, but one of the most comforting, especially on a Sunday morning, is mixiotes, whose name comes from the Nahuatl mexiotl. The epidermis of the maguey leaf is separated from the plant to obtain a translucent and thin membrane used for cooking. The word mixiote now also is used to describe the dish made with steamed chicken, lamb or rabbit slathered in adobo and wrapped in parchment paper in lieu of agave. Honeynut, butternut or acorn squash makes a great addition to soak up the adobo that transforms into a brothy and bright salsa.
Season the chicken generously with salt and black pepper on both sides and transfer to a nonreactive bowl or a large resealable plastic bag.
Set a dry skillet or comal over medium heat. Add the guajillos, anchos, garlic, allspice, cloves and cinnamon or canela stick; toast, turning often, until the chiles blacken in spots and the spices are fragrant, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl. When cool enough to handle, peel the garlic.
Transfer the toasted chiles to a small saucepan with enough water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, pressing on the chiles to submerge them. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand until the chiles are pulpy and soft, 15 minutes.
Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chiles to a blender and discard the soaking liquid. Add the toasted spices, peeled garlic, broth, vinegar, oregano and onion. Puree until smooth. Taste and season with salt. Pour the adobo all over the chicken until completely coated. Cover the bowl or seal the bag to marinate. Refrigerate overnight or for at least 6 hours.
When ready to cook, lay out the six parchment papers. Place a piece of chicken on each and top with squash. Carefully fold each corner of one of the parchment rectangles toward the center and tie the bundle tightly with twine. Repeat with the remaining portions.
Set up a steamer pot with water in the bottom and a steamer basket above the water level and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Once the water is boiling and steam is coming out, place the packets in the steamer basket in a single layer. Cover tightly, lower the heat to medium and steam, checking occasionally to make sure there’s enough water in the bottom. Cook until the chicken is tender and cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes. Turn off heat and let the chicken rest, covered, for 10 minutes. Check for doneness: Chicken should reach 165 degrees when checked with a thermometer.
Transfer mixiotes directly onto a large serving platter. Untie the packets and top with cabbage and a squeeze of lime. Serve with tortillas and beans on the side.
