Trump’s agenda could affect rebuilding L.A.

A drone image shows the aftermath of the Palisades fire above Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu between Rambla Pacifico Street and Carbon Canyon Road on Jan. 15.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Newsletter Sign up for Essential California The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Trump vows to rebuild a ‘more beautiful’ Los Angeles. His agenda could complicate things

President Trump is expected to visit Los Angeles this week and view damage from the devastating wildfires that decimated neighborhoods and killed at least 27 people.

And the visit comes as Trump vows to rebuild the city “ more beautiful than ever before .”

Advertisement

“We have the best builders in the world,” he said during a Sunday rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington, according to CNN.

“It’s the only people that could do it. Nobody else knows what the hell they’re doing. And in 2028, the Los Angeles Olympics will be one of the great sporting events and patriotic celebrations in history.”

But Trump’s promises might hit some major setbacks: the mass deportations and trade tariffs he has repeatedly vowed to enact.

Advertisement

This morning we’ll take a look at how Trump’s political agenda could affect Los Angeles-area residents who are hoping to rebuild homes and businesses that were consumed in this month’s wildfires.

Homes smolder as an apartment fire rages in the background during the Eaton fire on Jan. 8 in Altadena. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Immigrants make up a significant percentage of the California workers needed to rebuild neighborhoods

Advertisement

An estimated 41% of construction workers in California are immigrants, my colleagues Rachel Uranga, Ruben Vives and Liam Dillon report , citing information from the National Assn. of Home Builders.

But that number is far higher in residential construction, experts said, because much of it is nonunionized and not as heavily regulated as large capital projects.

Trump officials have said the deportations will focus on criminals and those who pose a threat to public safety.

But these plans haven’t been put in writing yet, causing many employers to fear the Trump administration will cast a wider net, a move that could affect construction, manufacturing and other industries that are heavily dependent on immigrant labor.

Research examining a U.S. immigration enforcement program shows that mass deportations could have a ripple effect through the building industry and cause home prices to rise amid a reduction in the supply of houses, my colleagues report. You can find more information from them in this link .

New tariffs on imports from Canada and other countries could set off new waves of inflation in home building

Advertisement

Trump has threatened to add 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada.

It turns out that Canada is the biggest foreign supplier of lumber for the U.S. market, and Southern California builders use wood that mostly comes from Canada and the Pacific Northwest, my colleague Don Lee reports .

If Trump moves forward on his tariff threat, import levies on Canadian lumber overall could top 50%, creating yet another hurdle for an industry that is already facing a supply crunch.

“I do believe the volatility could be reminiscent of what we experienced in COVID,” Kyle Little, chief operating officer at Sherwood Lumber, told my colleague Lee.

The tariffs could also cause a slowdown in the economy and curtail home building, said Frank Addiego, president of All Bay Mill & Lumber Co. in Napa County.

You can read more about how Trump’s proposed tariffs could affect the economy and rebuilding efforts in this link .

Today’s top stories

Donald Trump takes the oath of office Monday as son Barron and wife Melania watch during the 60th presidential inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.

(Kevin Lamarque / Associated Press)

Advertisement

What we know of Trump’s slate of executive orders



A “particularly dangerous” fire weather warning is expected to end at 10 a.m. today



The National Weather Service activated the warning on Monday for an unprecedented fifth time this season. It affects swaths of Los Angeles County and most of Ventura County.

The Palisades fire was 63% contained, and the Eaton fire was 89% contained. You can find more updates here.

The recent wildfires shine a spotlight on an obscure firefighting charity.

L.A.’s fire chief generated controversy — and fierce loyalty — while the city burned



Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley has emerged as a folk hero to many firefighters after she publicly called out City Hall over a lack of funding.

But Crowley faces criticism over her handling of the Palisades disaster. Several experts said Crowley could have deployed available engines more strategically and kept 1,000 firefighters for a second shift as winds picked up early on Jan 7.

A wave of cat deaths from bird flu prompts new rules on pet food production



Federal agencies are now enforcing new rules to help keep the virus out of pet food. Experts say the presence of the virus in commercial meat and dairy highlights the vulnerability of the U.S. food chain to bird flu.

The deaths of dozens of felines underscore the murky and largely unregulated industry of raw pet-food manufacturing.

What else is going on



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

This morning’s must-reads

The Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine was surrounded by flames. Then a family decided to save the spiritual haven themselves.

“It took everything in me to do the best I could,” said Gabriella Asad, 20, who worked alongside her father and brother to put out flames.

Advertisement

Other must-reads



The Tongva’s land burned in Eaton fire. But leaders say traditional practices mitigated the damage.

Here’s a look at how Hollywood lost the culture war.

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

The Haunted Mansion reopened Saturday in its classic, non-holiday form. It essentially marks the end of a yearlong refurbishment project, which added a gift shop and expanded the grounds. (Richard Harbaugh / Disneyland Resort)

Going out



👻 Disneyland’s original Haunted Mansion returns with a heartbreaking new scene.

🍴 We asked more than a dozen L.A. restaurateurs and chefs what they’re wishing for most in 2025. The list includes dropping the word “authentic.”

🎬 Oscar nominations are expected to be announced Thursday morning. Columnist Glenn Whipp shares his predictions.

Staying in



A question for you: What act of kindness makes you smile every time you think of it?

Hunter here. For me, it is the notes my husband would leave on the coffee maker during the pandemic. He would go to bed later than me and spend part of the night making little illustrations and notes of encouragement. I kept every single one.

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Advertisement

And finally ... your photo of the day

A view of Mt. Shasta on Jan. 16, 2025. (Loch Jones)

Today’s great photo is from Loch Jones: a sunset view of Mt. Shasta in Siskiyou County.

Loch writes: “The view of Mt. Shasta is so beautiful and often changing with the seasons, the clouds, and amounts of snow.”

Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Ryan Fonseca, reporter

Defne Karabatur, fellow

Andrew Campa, Sunday reporter

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Hunter Clauss, multiplatform editor

Christian Orozco, assistant editor

Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.