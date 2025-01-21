Live L.A. fire updates: Southern California braces for latest threat of extreme fire weather

Palisades fire
- Containment: The fire remained 59% contained as of 7 a.m. Monday morning. It has burned more than 23,713 acres.
- Damage: Officials have confirmed 6,051 structures have been destroyed and 788 damaged, with totals expected to rise.
- Lives lost: Officials have confirmed that 10 people are dead from the Palisades fire.
- Evacuations: Some mandatory evacuation zones were opened to residents starting Thursday, continuing into the weekend and Monday. Residents must bring a valid photo ID that shows their name, photo and physical address, such as a driver’s license, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. But most of Pacific Palisades and parts of communities including Malibu, Brentwood and Topanga remained under evacuation orders Sunday.
Eaton fire
- Containment: The fire was 87% contained as of 7 a.m. Monday morning. It has burned 14,021 acres.
- Damage: Officials have confirmed 9,416 structures have been destroyed and 1,064 damaged, with totals expected to rise.
- Lives lost: Officials have confirmed 17 are dead from the Eaton fire.
- Evacuations: Evacuation orders have been lifted for some portions of south Altadena. And “soft closures” were in place in other areas within the mandatory evacuation area including south of East Altadena Drive, north of East Mendocino Street, east of Fair Oaks Avenue and west of North Allen Avenue. Details here from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
Resources
Fire-weary L.A. faces more dangerous winds; officials say they are prepared
Southern California is heading into a day of its most extreme fire weather with bone-dry vegetation and strong Santa Ana winds that officials warn could turn a small blaze into a massive inferno.
A “particularly dangerous situation” warning is set to go into effect Monday at noon and last through Tuesday at 10 a.m. for swaths of Los Angeles County and most of Ventura County — an unprecedented fifth time the National Weather Service has sounded the alarm this season for acute fire conditions.