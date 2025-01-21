Live L.A. fire updates: Southern California braces for latest threat of extreme fire weather

Fire-weary L.A. faces more dangerous winds; officials say they are prepared

Patty Schneider on Sunday sifts through the rubble of her daughter’s Maiden Lane home in Altadena destroyed by the Eaton fire.

Southern California is heading into a day of its most extreme fire weather with bone-dry vegetation and strong Santa Ana winds that officials warn could turn a small blaze into a massive inferno.

A “particularly dangerous situation” warning is set to go into effect Monday at noon and last through Tuesday at 10 a.m. for swaths of Los Angeles County and most of Ventura County — an unprecedented fifth time the National Weather Service has sounded the alarm this season for acute fire conditions.