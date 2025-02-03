Thousands in L.A. (and more across the nation) protest Trump’s immigration actions

Protesters in downtown Los Angeles shut down the 101 Freeway on Sunday.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your Monday.



Angelenos react to Trump’s immigration crackdown

Angelenos took to the streets (and freeways) in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday in a massive protest against President Trump’s hard-line immigration policies.

Thousands of demonstrators — some draped in the flags of Mexico and other Latin American countries — marched near City Hall, blocking traffic on local streets and shutting down the 101 Freeway .

Thousands of protesters gathered downtown Sunday to demonstrate for immigrants’ rights, blocking lanes on the 101 Freeway at times. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

“The demonstration was largely peaceful, with some enterprising street vendors taking advantage of the moment to sell bacon-wrapped hot dogs, ice cream, churros, beer and even shots of Patron tequila,” Times reporters Daniel Miller and Ben Poston wrote.

Trump secured his second term in part by vowing to launch the largest mass deportation in U.S. history . As his administration takes steps to ramp up enforcement, immigrant communities in the Golden State and beyond are expressing fear but also resolving to mobilize (again).

L.A. was not the only city that saw immigration protests. Demonstrators took to the streets in San Diego , Dallas , the Atlanta area and other states over the weekend.

The rallies point to the deep-rooted resistance to Trump’s recent flurry of immigration orders. Those include declaring a national emergency at the southern border to deploy troops, increasing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations and attempting to end birthright citizenship .

“We thought we were done with his administration,” one protester told Times reporters. “And now we have to do this again.”

Among the signs spotted at the rally: “Trump eat caca! Beware the Nazis”; “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you”; and “I drink my horchata warm because f— I.C.E.”

Protesters march in downtown Los Angeles, rallying against President Trump’s aggressive immigration orders. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

An LAPD spokesperson told Poston and Miller that there had been no arrests or injuries on city streets related to the protests and that the department was “staffed adequately” to handle the demonstration.

California is home to more than 10 million foreign-born people, including roughly 1.8 million undocumented residents as of 2022, according to the Pew Research Center . Both of those figures represent the largest in the nation, though California was the only state that saw the population of undocumented immigrants decrease in 2022, Pew reported.

More than 6 million households — nearly 5% of the nation’s total — include one or more undocumented immigrants, Pew researchers found. California has the second-highest number of such households, just behind Nevada. Roughly 4.4 million U.S.-born children live with an unauthorized immigrant parent, according to Pew.

California has enshrined some protections for undocumented immigrants. Back in 2017, then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed the California Values Act (SB 54), which banned state and local law enforcement agencies from assisting in any federal immigration enforcement.

This morning’s must reads

Rudy Diaz, owner of Hight Logistics, in a new electric freight truck at the company’s truck yard in Long Beach. (William Liang / For The Times)

Despite industry opposition and setbacks in Washington, California remains bullish on EV trucks. The Biden administration did not grant the state federal permission to enact its Advanced Clean Fleets regulations, which would have phased out sales of diesel big-rig trucks to fleet operators. “But California plans to carry on anyway,” writes The Times’ Russ Mitchell, “hoping the carrot of subsidy money and the stick of other state regulations will accomplish its goals.”

Shohei Ohtani has had two major surgeries. So why aren’t the Dodgers concerned?

(Los Angeles Times illustration; photo by Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

And finally ... your photo of the day

A long exposure of the Balboa Pier at dawn, photographed on Jan. 3, 2022. (Harry Zimmerma ( zimmagery.com ))

Today’s great photo is from Harry Zimmerman of Marina del Rey: Balboa Pier.

Harry writes: “[It] epitomizes an iconic, classic California beach pier. It’s a symbol of Southern California surf culture, a steadfast structure built in the direct face of Mother Nature and alongside her beautiful offerings. The pier has withstood weather, and a combination of locals and tourists for years.”

