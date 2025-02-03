Thousands in L.A. (and more across the nation) protest Trump’s immigration actions
Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your Monday.
- Angelenos respond to Trump’s immigration actions with a massive protest.
- Escape from the Palisades: Split-second decision-making, confusing responses.
- Despite industry opposition and setbacks in Washington, California remains bullish on EV trucks.
- And here’s today’s e-newspaper.
Angelenos react to Trump’s immigration crackdown
Angelenos took to the streets (and freeways) in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday in a massive protest against President Trump’s hard-line immigration policies.
Thousands of demonstrators — some draped in the flags of Mexico and other Latin American countries — marched near City Hall, blocking traffic on local streets and shutting down the 101 Freeway.
“The demonstration was largely peaceful, with some enterprising street vendors taking advantage of the moment to sell bacon-wrapped hot dogs, ice cream, churros, beer and even shots of Patron tequila,” Times reporters Daniel Miller and Ben Poston wrote.
Trump secured his second term in part by vowing to launch the largest mass deportation in U.S. history. As his administration takes steps to ramp up enforcement, immigrant communities in the Golden State and beyond are expressing fear but also resolving to mobilize (again).
L.A. was not the only city that saw immigration protests. Demonstrators took to the streets in San Diego, Dallas, the Atlanta area and other states over the weekend.
The rallies point to the deep-rooted resistance to Trump’s recent flurry of immigration orders. Those include declaring a national emergency at the southern border to deploy troops, increasing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations and attempting to end birthright citizenship.
“We thought we were done with his administration,” one protester told Times reporters. “And now we have to do this again.”
Among the signs spotted at the rally: “Trump eat caca! Beware the Nazis”; “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you”; and “I drink my horchata warm because f— I.C.E.”
An LAPD spokesperson told Poston and Miller that there had been no arrests or injuries on city streets related to the protests and that the department was “staffed adequately” to handle the demonstration.
California is home to more than 10 million foreign-born people, including roughly 1.8 million undocumented residents as of 2022, according to the Pew Research Center. Both of those figures represent the largest in the nation, though California was the only state that saw the population of undocumented immigrants decrease in 2022, Pew reported.
More than 6 million households — nearly 5% of the nation’s total — include one or more undocumented immigrants, Pew researchers found. California has the second-highest number of such households, just behind Nevada. Roughly 4.4 million U.S.-born children live with an unauthorized immigrant parent, according to Pew.
California has enshrined some protections for undocumented immigrants. Back in 2017, then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed the California Values Act (SB 54), which banned state and local law enforcement agencies from assisting in any federal immigration enforcement.
Today’s top stories
Our ongoing L.A. fires coverage
- The escape from the Palisades was characterized by split-second decision-making and confusing responses.
- Wildfire victims file more than 4,400 claims with California’s FAIR Plan, the home insurer of last resort.
- Palisades checkpoints will remain in place, Mayor Bass said, reversing course hours before they were reopened.
- Parts of Pacific Coast Highway reopened Sunday amid interagency chaos.
- Lawmakers say California should expedite rules that could have helped mitigate the blazes.
- What trees survived in our terrible fires? And why didn’t they burn?
Trump’s chaotic first weeks and how his trade war could affect you
- Trump says Americans could feel “some pain” from his new tariffs, which triggered a trade war.
- Mexico and Canada ordered retaliatory tariffs on the U.S.
- Here are some goods in the crosshairs of Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China.
- Trump has cut a chaotic path in his first weeks back in office, bucking laws and norms in pursuit of his promised agenda.
A wild weekend for the Lakers (and fans)
- Why the Mavericks grew frustrated with Luka Doncic and offered him to the Lakers.
- Bill Plaschke: Is LeBron James next? Trading Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic is a great first step.
- Rob Pelinka says Luka Doncic will lead the Lakers “for years to come.”
What happened at the 2025 Grammys
- All the best and worst moments, as they happened.
- Beyoncé finally wins album of the year.
- Here’s the complete list of 2025 Grammy winners.
- With L.A.’s fires in mind, Clive Davis celebrated 50 years of his annual pre-Grammy gala.
What else is going on
- Is it safe to breathe in L.A.? Lawmakers call for federal action to monitor wildfire pollutants.
- A lawsuit claims that an LAPD officer pulled a gun and chased a man in a dispute over the officer’s girlfriend.
- Sundance waves goodbye with stories pitched between fame and obsession.
- Once a Trump critic, Mark Zuckerberg pivots toward the president.
Commentary and opinions
- Mark Z. Barabak: A president who won’t tell the truth about California may unfairly punish the state.
- Robin Abcarian: A new generation has its own Dr. Spock — and a very different take on parenting.
- Times Editorial Board: How fast can L.A. get rid of all this debris from the fires?
- Solutions: The Los Angeles fires demand a better answer to the question “How can I help?”
- Steve Lopez: MacArthur Park vendors are shut down to quell violence. What’s next?
- Doyle McManus: Trump is creating an imperial presidency — and he’s doing it by decree.
- George Skelton: What does Trump know about California’s water system? So much less than he’d ever admit.
This morning’s must reads
Despite industry opposition and setbacks in Washington, California remains bullish on EV trucks. The Biden administration did not grant the state federal permission to enact its Advanced Clean Fleets regulations, which would have phased out sales of diesel big-rig trucks to fleet operators. “But California plans to carry on anyway,” writes The Times’ Russ Mitchell, “hoping the carrot of subsidy money and the stick of other state regulations will accomplish its goals.”
Also:
- Shohei Ohtani has had two major surgeries. So why aren’t the Dodgers concerned?
For your downtime
Going out
- 🥾 3 L.A. hikes where you can breathe freely.
- 🏈 18 of the best spots in L.A. for wings on Super Bowl Sunday.
Staying in
- 🎶 Spin (or stream) the 66 songs that won a Grammy for record of the year.
- 👩🍳 Here’s a recipe for Bavel’s hummus masabacha.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
And finally ... your photo of the day
Today’s great photo is from Harry Zimmerman of Marina del Rey: Balboa Pier.
Harry writes: “[It] epitomizes an iconic, classic California beach pier. It’s a symbol of Southern California surf culture, a steadfast structure built in the direct face of Mother Nature and alongside her beautiful offerings. The pier has withstood weather, and a combination of locals and tourists for years.”
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Ryan Fonseca, reporter
Amy Hubbard, deputy editor, Fast Break
