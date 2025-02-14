Atmospheric river brings rain, flooding and new evacuations for fire victims
- Share via
-
Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.
- Atmospheric river brings rain and new evacuations for fire victims.
- The Eaton fire flung away memories. This photograph sleuth aims to bring a few back.
- Should Denmark buy California? A new petition says ‘ja,’ and proposes a price tag.
- And here’s today’s e-newspaper.
You're reading the Essential California newsletter
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Powerful atmospheric river pummels SoCal
It’s rain that parched Southern California needs, but it’s falling at the worst time.
A powerful atmospheric river rolled through coastal counties Thursday, bringing flooding and mudslides. Hundreds in communities recently scarred by fire were forced to flee all over again. Some of the worst damage took place along Pacific Coast Highway where a firefighter was swept off the roadway and into the ocean by debris flow down Big Rock Drive, according to LAFD spokesperson Erik Scott. He was able to exit his car and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for more than 100 homes in Pacific Palisades, along with dozens in Altadena, Malibu and other communities at heightened risk of mudslides, rockslides and debris flows.
“This is a life threatening situation,” the National Weather Service wrote in a flash flood warning for residents in and around the Eaton fire zone. “Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks ... streams ... and ditches in the Eaton Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads.”
Weather service officials also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of Los Angeles County on Thursday, noting the conditions would probably bring “considerable tree damage” as well as damage to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings. Forecasters also noted the possibility of “brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage.”
Strong thunderstorms hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties before moving into Ventura and L.A. counties. A mobile home park in Oxnard was hit by a “possible weak tornado,” which tore roofs off homes and ripped power cables to the ground Thursday afternoon, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of people harmed, but around a dozen properties were damaged.
The storm intensified later that evening, bringing wind gusts up to 70 mph and the possibility of pea-size hail. Portions of Pacific Coast Highway and other roadways were closed because of mudslides and flooding. There were also reports of vehicles trapped by floodwater.
“This is a serious situation through this evening,” weather service officials said on their L.A. office’s homepage. “Please obey advice from local officials. Be safe, stay home, and stay off the roads. [Friday] will be much better.”
Burn zones are prone to debris flows during storms. The risks are heightened after wildfire because intense blazes burn off vegetation and heat soil, making it repel water. Without being able to seep into the ground, that water flows downhill, pushing mud and possibly rocks, branches, boulders and other debris toward foothill communities.
Weather service officials say it’s best to avoid those areas if possible and use sandbags to protect property.
That’s what some residents in Altadena did, buying up tarps, sandbags and more from a local hardware store to protect their damaged homes.
“They’re scared; we’re all a bit scared,” cashier and Altadena resident Paola Vargas told a Times reporter. “First we had to evacuate because of the fire and now we’re preparing for a flood?”
New data reporting from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the California Department of Conservation showed that Pacific Palisades and Altadena face heightened risks of damage from flooding, slides and debris flows for the next several years.
Today’s top stories
An avid Trump backer from Riverside joins the 2026 governor’s race
- Chad Bianco becomes the highest-profile Republican to join a race already crowded with Democrats.
- He supported Proposition 36 and opposed requiring sheriff’s employees to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
- The law-and-order conservative said his deputies will not engage in “any type of immigration enforcement.”
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is confirmed as the nation’s health secretary
- The prominent vaccine skeptic will be in control of $1.7 trillion in federal spending, vaccine recommendations and food safety as well as health insurance programs for roughly half the country.
- Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, who had polio as a child, was the only “no” vote among Republicans.
What else is going on
- Bird flu infections in dairy cows are more widespread than we thought, according to a new CDC study.
- Authorities close more beaches and impose advisories on others. Here’s why.
- UCLA suspends Students for Justice in Palestine after vandalism at a UC regent’s home.
- A Huntington Beach panel approves a ‘MAGA’ plaque for the city library.
- The feds won’t test soil after L.A. wildfire cleanup, potentially leaving contamination behind.
- Despite historic rains in 2023, aquifers deep beneath L.A. area remain depleted.
- Edison knew before the Eaton fire that cutting power risked igniting a blaze, records show.
- Cal Fire begins releasing new state-mandated maps showing the highest fire hazard areas.
- The Trump administration may send immigrants to a Bay Area ‘rape club’ prison, an email shows.
- Joann plans to close roughly half its stores after bankruptcy filing.
- Donald Shoup, a renowned parking guru and UCLA professor, has died at 86.
- Should Denmark buy California? A new petition says ‘ja’ and proposes a price tag.
Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.
Commentary and opinions
- Trump’s assault on science will make Americans dumber and sicker, writes columnist Michael Hiltzik.
- Do more than clear brush. Garden for fire, guest columnist Wade Graham writes.
This morning’s must reads
The Eaton fire flung away memories. This photograph sleuth aims to bring a few back. Before the fire, Claire Schwartz loved to find old photos for sale at the Pasadena City College flea market and would try to return them to the people who snapped the pictures. But after the Eaton fire, Schwartz realized her hobby as an amateur photo detective could be used to help people who lost photos in the disaster when hurricane-force winds picked them up and deposited them sometimes miles away.
Other must reads
- Their grandfather came to America and opened a nursery. A century later, it’s closing.
- After his heirs successfully removed Leonard Cohen’s former manager and attorney from his trust, the “Hallelujah” singer’s estate is suing the law firm that handled the trust for years.
- Raphael Saadiq on the stories behind 5 of his prettiest, funkiest, tuba-heaviest hits.
- Douglas Lyons writes comedies centering Black women. How his trilogy could change theater.
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.
For your downtime
Going out
- 🍲14 Black-owned spots in L.A. from the 101 Best Restaurants guide.
- 🍖One of L.A.’s favorite food festivals is back in action, and with more than a dozen new culinary vendors in its 2025 roster.
Staying in
- 🐝 ‘Yellowjackets’: What we know and what questions remain for Season 3, premiering Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime.
- 🌮 Here’s a recipe for bacon, egg and cheese tacos.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
A question for you: What’s your Calentine?
Happy Valentine’s Day💘We asked you to send in your cutest, wittiest Valentine card messages centered on some aspect of life in the Golden State. And you delivered!
Here are some of your responses:
“Are you the Hollywood sign? Because you’re a classic, iconic, and always worth the view. 🎬❤️Happy Valentine’s Day!” — Chris Pahl
“From the mountains to the seas, to all of Southern California, you will always be my sun-kissed Valentine.” — Aliza Hinton
“My glacial heart has been cold and frozen for so long. I yearn for you to heat me up like an Eastern Sierra hot spring.” — Rachel
“Even in atmospheric rivers
Your golden heart shines ~
Through earthquakes and droughts,
You’ll always be mine
xoxo 🐻” — Karen Kovacs
And finally ... your photo of the day
Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.
Today’s great photo is from Stephen Blakesley of San Diego: Matilija poppy. Stephen writes:
Bee my Valentine. This Matilija poppy from my canyon hillside is a native California wildflower. They are known as “fire followers” because they need smoke to germinate and are frequently found in burned areas.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Ryan Fonseca, reporter
Defne Karabatur, fellow
Andrew Campa, Sunday reporter
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Hunter Clauss, multiplatform editor
Christian Orozco, assistant editor
Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.