Atmospheric river brings rain, flooding and new evacuations for fire victims

Absorbent barriers line Lake Avenue in Altadena on Feb. 13, 2025, as an atmospheric river passed over the Southland.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Atmospheric river brings rain and new evacuations for fire victims.

The Eaton fire flung away memories. This photograph sleuth aims to bring a few back.

Should Denmark buy California? A new petition says ‘ja,’ and proposes a price tag.

And here’s today’s e-newspaper.

Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Powerful atmospheric river pummels SoCal

It’s rain that parched Southern California needs, but it’s falling at the worst time.

A powerful atmospheric river rolled through coastal counties Thursday, bringing flooding and mudslides . Hundreds in communities recently scarred by fire were forced to flee all over again. Some of the worst damage took place along Pacific Coast Highway where a firefighter was swept off the roadway and into the ocean by debris flow down Big Rock Drive, according to LAFD spokesperson Erik Scott. He was able to exit his car and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Advertisement

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for more than 100 homes in Pacific Palisades, along with dozens in Altadena, Malibu and other communities at heightened risk of mudslides, rockslides and debris flows.

“This is a life threatening situation,” the National Weather Service wrote in a flash flood warning for residents in and around the Eaton fire zone. “Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks ... streams ... and ditches in the Eaton Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads.”

Debris and mudflow on Loma Alta Drive in Altadena during a rainstorm over the Eaton fire burn area on Feb. 13, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Weather service officials also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of Los Angeles County on Thursday, noting the conditions would probably bring “considerable tree damage” as well as damage to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings. Forecasters also noted the possibility of “brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage.”

Strong thunderstorms hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties before moving into Ventura and L.A. counties. A mobile home park in Oxnard was hit by a “possible weak tornado,” which tore roofs off homes and ripped power cables to the ground Thursday afternoon, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of people harmed, but around a dozen properties were damaged.

The storm intensified later that evening, bringing wind gusts up to 70 mph and the possibility of pea-size hail. Portions of Pacific Coast Highway and other roadways were closed because of mudslides and flooding . There were also reports of vehicles trapped by floodwater.

Advertisement

“This is a serious situation through this evening,” weather service officials said on their L.A. office’s homepage . “Please obey advice from local officials. Be safe, stay home, and stay off the roads. [Friday] will be much better.”

Burn zones are prone to debris flows during storms. The risks are heightened after wildfire because intense blazes burn off vegetation and heat soil, making it repel water. Without being able to seep into the ground, that water flows downhill, pushing mud and possibly rocks, branches, boulders and other debris toward foothill communities.

Sandbags are placed in front of a burned house to protect the property from mud and debris flowing along East Loma Alta Drive as crews prepare for flooding and debris flow in the rain in the Eaton fire burn zone in Altadena. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Weather service officials say it’s best to avoid those areas if possible and use sandbags to protect property.

That’s what some residents in Altadena did, buying up tarps, sandbags and more from a local hardware store to protect their damaged homes.

“They’re scared; we’re all a bit scared,” cashier and Altadena resident Paola Vargas told a Times reporter. “First we had to evacuate because of the fire and now we’re preparing for a flood?”

Advertisement

New data reporting from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the California Department of Conservation showed that Pacific Palisades and Altadena face heightened risks of damage from flooding, slides and debris flows for the next several years.

Today’s top stories

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, speaking during a news conference in Washington in May, plans to run for California governor. (Kent Nishimura / Getty Images)

An avid Trump backer from Riverside joins the 2026 governor’s race



Chad Bianco becomes the highest-profile Republican to join a race already crowded with Democrats.

He supported Proposition 36 and opposed requiring sheriff’s employees to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The law-and-order conservative said his deputies will not engage in “any type of immigration enforcement.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is confirmed as the nation’s health secretary



The prominent vaccine skeptic will be in control of $1.7 trillion in federal spending, vaccine recommendations and food safety as well as health insurance programs for roughly half the country.

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, who had polio as a child, was the only “no” vote among Republicans.

What else is going on



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

This morning’s must reads

Claire Schwartz gathers photos blown and burned from the Eaton fire and tries to reunite them with their owners. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

The Eaton fire flung away memories. This photograph sleuth aims to bring a few back. Before the fire, Claire Schwartz loved to find old photos for sale at the Pasadena City College flea market and would try to return them to the people who snapped the pictures. But after the Eaton fire, Schwartz realized her hobby as an amateur photo detective could be used to help people who lost photos in the disaster when hurricane-force winds picked them up and deposited them sometimes miles away.

Other must reads



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your downtime

A spread of signature dishes including shrimp and crawfish etoufee, file gumbo, charboiled oysters and catfish nuggets at Harold & Belle’s in Los Angeles. (Ron De Angelis/For The Times)

Going out



🍲14 Black-owned spots in L.A. from the 101 Best Restaurants guide.

🍖One of L.A.’s favorite food festivals is back in action, and with more than a dozen new culinary vendors in its 2025 roster.

Staying in



A question for you: What’s your Calentine?

Happy Valentine’s Day💘We asked you to send in your cutest, wittiest Valentine card messages centered on some aspect of life in the Golden State. And you delivered!

Advertisement

Here are some of your responses:

“Are you the Hollywood sign? Because you’re a classic, iconic, and always worth the view. 🎬❤️Happy Valentine’s Day!” — Chris Pahl

“From the mountains to the seas, to all of Southern California, you will always be my sun-kissed Valentine.” — Aliza Hinton

“My glacial heart has been cold and frozen for so long. I yearn for you to heat me up like an Eastern Sierra hot spring.” — Rachel

“Even in atmospheric rivers

Your golden heart shines ~

Through earthquakes and droughts,

You’ll always be mine

xoxo 🐻” — Karen Kovacs

And finally ... your photo of the day

Show us your favorite place in California! Send us photos you have taken of spots in California that are special — natural or human-made — and tell us why they’re important to you.

Native California wildflower, Matilija poppy. (Stephen Blakesley)

Today’s great photo is from Stephen Blakesley of San Diego: Matilija poppy. Stephen writes:

Bee my Valentine. This Matilija poppy from my canyon hillside is a native California wildflower. They are known as “fire followers” because they need smoke to germinate and are frequently found in burned areas.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Ryan Fonseca, reporter

Defne Karabatur, fellow

Andrew Campa, Sunday reporter

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Hunter Clauss, multiplatform editor

Christian Orozco, assistant editor

Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.