Dodgers receive rock star welcome in Tokyo as opening day nears

Fans stop for photos at the entrance plaza of the Tokyo Dome as they arrive to watch the L.A. Dodgers work out ahead of the MLB Tokyo Series 2025 against the Chicago Cubs.

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Sunday. I’m your host, Andrew J. Campa. Here’s what you need to know to start your weekend:



Newsletter Sign up for Essential California The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Dodgers commence 2025 season with Tokyo visit

For the second time in as many years, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their season with an international trip.

Instead of South Korea, as was the case in 2024, the defending World Series champions will commence their title defense with a Tokyo two-step.

Advertisement

The Boys in Blue will face the Chicago Cubs in a pair of games Tuesday and Wednesday — with first pitch for both at 3:10 a.m. L.A. time.

The Dodgers arrived Thursday to a Beatles-like welcome, documented by my colleague and team beat writer Jack Harris, in their bid to secure their place as Japan’s favorite team in the States.

Building their Japanese brand

Harris wrote that the Dodgers in some ways feel like Major League Baseball’s Team of Japan.

Advertisement

They inked Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki in free agency over the last two seasons.

They’ve also struck advertising deals with some of the country’s biggest companies. All of their games are now shown on Japanese television.

Team officials have stated their mission to “paint Japan blue” and become the nation’s most popular baseball team.

Advertisement

But this week, over their first 24 hours in Tokyo, they got to bask in that international spotlight.

Welcome back, welcome home

Hundreds of fans decked out in Dodger blue crammed into Tokyo Haneda Airport’s arrival hall dreaming of pointing at and snapping a photo of the team or their favorite player.

To their chagrin, the airport constructed partitions that blocked any view of the squad.

That setback didn’t diminish enthusiasm as thousands of fans roamed the streets around the Tokyo Dome on Friday ahead of the team’s first official workout. Again, they were clad in Dodgers hats, jerseys and T-shirts.

Inside the dome, 10,507 fans packed into the lower bowl of the historic ballpark — transforming it into a nearly universal sea of white and blue.

They came to witness a workout.

“This is crazy, amazing,” manager Dave Roberts told The Times, his eyes wide as he walked out of the dugout and surveyed the sprawling scene.

“It’s been overwhelming, to say the least,” added shortstop Miguel Rojas, who was loudly applauded after a rudimentary round of batting of practice.

Advertisement

Ohtani didn’t spend much time on the field Friday, appearing for a little more than 10 minutes and doing no more than stretches and base running drills.

But his mere appearance triggered a roar. And when he exited the field, photographers scrambled to capture his every step.

Later that evening, while out in the Tokyo neighborhood of Shibuya, Roberts said he was struck by the sight of the team’s brand on city streets.

“I saw a lot of Dodger hats,” he said.

A different view heading into the season

The Dodgers’ trip overseas has offered perspective — on their popularity in Japan, ascendant place on the world stage and ever-growing prevalence even 5,000 miles from home.

“It’s all over the world,” Rojas said. “I think the Dodgers are trying to get right there with the biggest organizations in the world. I’m talking about Real Madrid, Barcelona, all the teams that are worldwide. And I think the Dodgers are really close to that.”

For more on the visit, check out the full article.

Advertisement

The week’s biggest stories

(Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

Trump administration policies and reactions



Crime, courts and policing



Sports and entertainment



More big stories



Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

Column One

Column One is The Times’ home for narrative and long-form journalism. Here’s a great piece from this past week:

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

On a cool March morning near the Huntington Beach Pier, dozens of surfers sat bobbing on their boards — legs dangling in the water, toes wiggling for warmth — and gazed with questioning eyes at the fishing boat going back and forth a few yards away, just outside the break. From the bow of the boat, reporter Jack Dolan made eye contact with several of the surfers and waved, but it was a little too far for them to hear when he shouted, “We’re tagging the great white sharks swimming around you!”

Advertisement

More great reads



How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

For your weekend

(Illustrations by Lindsey Made This; photograph by Presley Ann / FilmMagic)

Going out



Staying in



L.A. Affairs

Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

(Jon Lau / For The Times)

He lost his husband of only two years in 2021. At 76, he resigned himself to being alone for the rest of his life. Then he struck up a conversation with a woman at an art gallery opening. They spoke about art and life and promised to keep in touch. He, a gay man; and she, a divorced mother of two, struck up a friendship that transformed into a relationship. Would their mutual respect and love continue to grow?

Advertisement

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Andrew J. Campa, reporter

Luke Money, news editor

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.