Power lines near the Eaton fire needed ‘ignition risk’ repairs, records show

Investigators view a tower carrying Southern California Edison’s decommissioned Mesa-Sylmar power line, which is under scrutiny as the potential ignition site of the Eaton fire.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Edison knew some towers were fire hazards, records show

Southern California Edison initially reported that its early analysis showed “no interruptions or electrical or operational anomalies” in its equipment above Altadena until more than an hour after the deadly Eaton fire started on Jan. 7.

Later that month, Edison told state regulators that power lines over Eaton Canyon saw a surge in current just before the fire was first reported. The utility stated that a fault in a line about five miles away sent the increased current.

This week, my colleague Connor Sheets reports on company records he uncovered that show towers on three lines currently being eyed by fire investigators were considered a potential “ignition risk” and long overdue for repairs.

“Edison data reviewed by The Times show that as of Dec. 31, the utility had 94 open work orders along the three lines, portions of which run past the northern edge of Altadena and through Eaton Canyon,” Connor wrote this week in his Times subscriber exclusive . “The orders were for a range of tasks, including clearing vegetation that could potentially ignite, fixing damaged or broken insulators, replacing loose connectors and doing tower repairs.”

Investigators view the Edison electrical lines, transmission towers and surrounding area, which is a location that is being investigated as the possible origin of the Eaton fire. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Ignition risk was noted in nearly three dozen of the orders, according to the records, which were filed to the state.

This new evidence comes as state investigators work to determine the cause of the Eaton fire, even as Edison faces allegations in court.

The utility is facing dozens of lawsuits over the fire — including one from Los Angeles County — as officials and residents blame Edison’s equipment for sparking the blaze, which killed 17 people and destroyed about 9,000 homes in Altadena.

Some point to a decommissioned line as the possible culprit

Three Edison power lines run through Eaton Canyon near Altadena. Two were active and the other was decommissioned in 1971, Connor reported.

But it’s that third line, the Mesa-Sylmar line, that is drawing specific scrutiny.

Of those 94 open work orders for the three lines, seven were for towers carrying the inactive line, records showed.

During an aerial inspection last May, Edison workers identified a high-priority “Hardware/Framing” issue on a Mesa-Sylmar tower about 400 yards from the suspected ignition point, Connor explained. But when a crew was dispatched that same day, they determined that repairs were not needed.

Some lawsuits against Edison point to the inactive power lines as likely culprits. One filing includes close-up photographs of a tower with black markings on it that attorneys say indicate recent arcing.

Vyto Babrauskas, a veteran fire safety scientist, told Connor it was possible that the inactive line could have become energized through induction.

“An electromagnetic field from the transmission line that is operating will basically cut through that dead line and induce a current in it,” Babrauskas explained.

In a Feb. 6 filing with the California Public Utilities Commission about the Eaton fire, Edison wrote that it “is evaluating a number of potential causes, including whether the idle Mesa-Sylmar transmission line could have become energized.”

A backlog in repairs

Back in 2020, Edison reported that more than 90% of its transmission towers were at least 30 years old. That’s the “average age” they start showing signs of corrosion, which can lead to “structure failure” and other issues, according to the company.

“As of Dec. 31, 2022, records show the company had more than 20,200 work orders over 180 days past due, including more than 5,200 that carried ‘ignition risk,’” Connor reported.

How does Edison explain the backlog? Connor asked Raj Roy, Southern California Edison’s vice president of transmission, substations and operations, who said that “it’s typical to have a lot of work orders open for utilities because we’re actively working the system in terms of maintenance and inspections, and obviously every utility has a different size.”

Edison provides power for millions of residents in Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange and several other counties in the Golden State . The company has been found at fault for a few major wildfires in Southern California in recent years, including the 2017 Thomas fire and 2018’s Woolsey fire .

You can read more from Connor’s reporting in his Times subscriber exclusive .

Today’s top stories

Demonstrators chant and hold signs Tuesday outside Rep. Young Kim’s Anaheim Hills office to protest the recent reconciliation budget bill that they say could lead to billions of dollars of cuts to SNAP, Medicaid and other federal programs. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times )

After a rift on the shutdown, California Democrats try to refocus the budget fight on Medicaid



Democrats split last week over a Republican stopgap measure to avoid a government shutdown.

Now, as Congress gears up for its next fight over the federal budget, they are trying to reunite their party and align their messaging around Medicaid.

Republicans say they are not targeting people’s benefits. Democrats say they are lying.

L.A. touts success at blocking tee time brokers from city golf courses



For years, brokers scooped up tee times at public golf courses across Los Angeles and sold prime slots online, profiting from taxpayer-owned recreation.

Amid the uproar, L.A.’s Department of Recreation and Parks introduced a pilot program to curb the profiteers. Golfers have to pay $10 per person to reserve a tee time, which is forfeited if a reservation is canceled.

Nearly 10 months later, the fee — initially met with skepticism and annoyance — has proved a success.

What else is going on



This morning’s must reads

Alfonso Lira, 61, has worked for more than a decade at the Santa Ana gastropub Chapter One. As the restaurant’s utility worker, he does it all, from making empanadas to busing tables. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

On the job with a restaurant utility worker: Rarely noticed by customers, essential to the business. Essential to many restaurant operations, utility workers have duties in the front and back of the house but are rarely in the public eye. Alfonso Lira, 61, from Michoacán, has worked at Chapter One in Santa Ana for more than a decade. To find out what one of these less visible jobs entails, former staff writer Cindy Carcamo shadowed Lira as he worked a double shift.

Other must reads



For your downtime

A dish from Pujol in Mexico City. (Daniel Hernandez/Los Angeles Times)

Going out



Staying in



Glenn Dunn writes: “My favorite California book is ‘California Rich’ by Stephen Birmingham. The author delves into the formative years of the state through his examination of the rich and famous of the day. Birmingham entertainingly illustrates how the rich and famous shaped the various strata of the social, education, and business worlds of the era that left an indelible imprint on society. A great read!”

And finally ... from our archives

Legoland in Carlsbad, Calif. (Union-Tribune)

On March 20, 1999, Legoland California opened in Carlsbad, becoming the first Legoland outside of Europe. Nearly 20 years after the park opened, Times contributor Sharon Boorstin wrote about how it does more than entertain kids.

