Curtis Stone's Chicken Sausage Rolls
Curtis Stone makes the chicken version of his sausage rolls — an Australian specialty and childhood favorite — wrapped in flaky pastry, baked until golden brown and sprinkled with sesame seeds. He serves them straight from the oven with tomato sauce (a.k.a. ketchup), so have it at the ready.
The unbaked rolls can be made up to one day ahead, stored airtight and refrigerated.
Position rack in lower third of oven and preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line large heavy baking sheet with parchment paper.
Stir together breadcrumbs, oregano, black pepper, porcini powder, salt and paprika in a large bowl until combined. Add garlic, green onion, tarragon and parsley and stir to combine. Using your hands, gently mix chicken, butter and mustard into breadcrumb mixture.
Lightly dust flour on work surface and lay 1 pastry sheet on top. Form half the chicken mixture into a log along bottom edge of dough square. Roll dough upward and around chicken mixture to encase it completely, allowing about a ½-inch seam. Trim away excess dough (about 2½ inches or 6 cm). Cut roll crosswise into 4 pieces and set rolls, seam side down, on prepared parchment-lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining pastry sheet and chicken mixture. Let rest in refrigerator for 1 hour. You can freeze the rolls at this point, or once they’re baked.
Brush cream over sausage rolls and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake on lower rack for 35 to 40 minutes, or until pastry is dark golden brown and sausage is cooked through.
Cool for 5 minutes. Serve hot sausage rolls with Tomato Sauce (or ketchup) on side.
