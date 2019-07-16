CHP officer injured on 10 Freeway in San Bernardino

A collision involving a California Highway Patrol officer and a motorist Tuesday afternoon led to a shutdown of the westbound 10 Freeway near Tippecanoe Avenue in San Bernardino.

Aerial footage from the scene at 5:45 p.m. showed all westbound lanes closed.

KABC-TV Channel 7 reported that a motorcycle officer was involved in a traffic break about 4:40 p.m. when a vehicle struck him.

The officer was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center to be treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, the station reported.