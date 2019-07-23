Shooting near downtown federal courthouse leaves 1 hurt, 1 in custody

One man was injured and a second was taken into custody Tuesday after a shooting near the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles.

Police were called to the courthouse at 350 W. 1st St. shortly before 2:15 p.m., said Officer Drake Madison, an LAPD spokesman.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his hand. His injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

A second man was taken into custody. His identity was not released.

Late Tuesday, the FBI issued a statement saying the agency is investigating the incident.

“An individual holding a sharp object approached court security officers and an ensuing altercation led to a court security officer-involved shooting,” the statement said. “The individual sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. ... The FBI has investigative jurisdiction on federal property and will lead the investigation with the assistance of the LAPD, whose officers initially responded, and the United States Marshals Service, which maintains security for the federal courts.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the shooting took place inside or outside the courthouse.