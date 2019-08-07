Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Tanker truck overturns, closing part of northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park

An overturned tanker truck forced the closure of a portion of the 5 Freeway near Griffith Park early Wednesday.
(California Highway Patrol )
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Aug. 7, 2019
8:18 AM
An overturned big rig hauling fuel forced the closure of a portion of the northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park amid rush-hour traffic early Wednesday.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. near Los Feliz Boulevard. The driver was able to exit the tanker truck and no injuries were reported, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Passersby reported that fuel was leaking from the truck onto the roadway, according to a CHP log. Officials closed the section of the freeway about 7:30 a.m. It is expected to remain blocked for at least two hours.

Video footage from the scene showed traffic backing up for miles.

Hannah Fry
