Two killed in crash of small plane at Camarillo Airport

A single-engine plane crashed at Camarillo Airport on Wednesday, killing two people.

The plane went down in a grass field near the runway shortly before 1:30 p.m., a spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department said. Firefighters used a crash vehicle to access the site and performed medical assessments on two occupants of the aircraft.

Both of them died, the Fire Department said. Their identities were not immediately available, pending notification of family members.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were dispatched to the scene to investigate.