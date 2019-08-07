Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Two killed in crash of small plane at Camarillo Airport

la-me-camarillo4.jpg
Ventura County Sheriffs are on the scene of a single engine plane that crashed at Camarillo Airport Wednesday afternoon, killing two.
( Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Aug. 7, 2019
2:56 PM
Share

A single-engine plane crashed at Camarillo Airport on Wednesday, killing two people.

The plane went down in a grass field near the runway shortly before 1:30 p.m., a spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department said. Firefighters used a crash vehicle to access the site and performed medical assessments on two occupants of the aircraft.

Both of them died, the Fire Department said. Their identities were not immediately available, pending notification of family members.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

California
Alex Wigglesworth
Follow Us
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement