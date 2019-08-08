Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Two hours of terror in Orange County as suspect kills 4 in series of knife attacks

LA-ME-Stabbing
Police arrest a man suspected of fatally stabbing four people and wounding two others in Orange County on Wednesday.
(J.R. Lizarrage / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Aug. 8, 2019
11:07 AM
Share

The stabbing attack in Orange County that left four people dead and two hurt evolved over two hours at several locations in Garden Grove and Santa Ana.

Police said they were stunned by the cycle of events, which began at an apartment building in Garden Grove and then spread to businesses. Authorities are still searching for a motive and said the attacks seem to be random.

“This is one of those things you see one time in a career ... I’ve been a police officer for 30 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever seen a suspect kill four people and stab others,” Garden Grove Police Lt. Carl Whitney said. “It’s pure evil.”

462122-la-me-orange-county-stabbings.jpg

Here is a timeline of how the attacks unfolded:

Advertisement

4:09 p.m. Burglary reported at an apartment in the 12600 block of Jentges Avenue in Garden Grove.

4:23 p.m. Robbery reported at a bakery in the 13000 block of Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove. The suspect, armed with a gun, took cash.

5:04 p.m. Stabbing reported at the apartment complex on Jentges Avenue where burglary was reported earlier. Two adult males, one 62, died from multiple stab wounds. The age of the other victims was unavailable.

5:39 p.m. Armed robbery reported at Cash & More check-cashing business in the 12800 block of Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove. The suspect took cash.

Advertisement

6:06 p.m. Armed robbery and stabbing reported at Best One Insurance agency in the 12800 block of Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove. A 54-year-old female employee was stabbed numerous times and was in critical but stable condition. The suspect took cash.

6:09 p.m. Stabbing reported at a Chevron gas station in the 13300 block of Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove. A 44-year-old male was stabbed and his nose was nearly cut off. He is in stable condition.

6:16 p.m. A male was stabbed and killed in a Subway restaurant in the 3800 block of West First Street in Santa Ana.

6:25 p.m. A male security guard was fatally stabbed at a 7-Eleven store in the 100 block of South Harbor Boulevard in Santa Ana. The suspect, who took the victim’s handgun after stabbing him numerous times, was taken into custody by police.

1/10
Coroners removing the body of one the stabbing victims from Casa De Portola apartment complex on 12162 Jentges Ave. in Garden Grove.   (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
2/10
Police investigators at Casa De Portola apartment complex in Garden Grove where a man fatally stabbed two people before getting on murder spree and killing two more in Orange County.   (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
3/10
Garden Grove police investigators at Casa De Portola apartment complex in Garden Grove where two people were stabbed to death.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
4/10
Garden Grove police detective Steven Heine at Casa De Portola apartment complex.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
5/10
Twin sisters, 20-year old, whose mother was stabbed at a business yesterday leave the Casa De Portola apartment complex in Garden Grove.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
6/10
Balloons decorate the scene at the Garden Grove police apartment complex where two people were fatally stabbed.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
7/10
Police take into custody a suspect in the stabbings in Garden Grove.  ((OnScene))
8/10
Police take a man into custody in a double stabbing in Garden Grove.  ((Photo by OnSceneTV))
9/10
Police monitor the scene in a parking lot outside a 7 Eleven store along First Street at Harbor Blvd. where one of several stabbings took place in Santa Ana.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
10/10
The scene at an Arco Station where one of several stabbings took place in Garden Grove.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement