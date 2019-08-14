Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Two men dead and one wounded in shooting in South L.A.

Deputies investigate a shooting Wednesday night in the 1100 block of 68th Street.
(KTLA)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Aug. 14, 2019
10:56 PM
Two men were killed and another wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of 68th Street.

One man died at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital, where one of the men was pronounced dead. The condition of the other man was unknown.

Investigators have not released additional details.

A family member told KTLA that one of the men killed was a physics doctoral student at UC Irvine and had hoped to work for NASA.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
