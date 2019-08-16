Security guard shoots at knife-wielding man near Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, police say

Gunfire erupted near the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica on Friday morning when a security guard shot at a man who approached an armored truck while wielding a knife, police said.

The guard fired three rounds at the man near 3rd Street and Arizona Avenue about 11: 15 a.m. It is not clear if the man was struck by the gunfire, but he ran from the area, police said.

Santa Monica Police Lt. Saul Rodriguez said the man has not been found. Several streets in the area are blocked as authorities investigate. Several businesses in the Promenade briefly locked down after the shots were heard.

Cori McCoy, an employee at the Body Shop in the promenade, said she and her colleagues heard three gun shots coming from outside and immediately saw people running.

“We saw a few people outside run into nearby stores,” she said. “Me and my other colleague ran toward the back.”

An employee locked the Body Shop’s doors, but within about 5 minutes, they opened their doors again.

Dawn Thornton, the general manager at Bruxie, a fried chicken and waffle chain store in the area, said that when she heard the gunshots she told her employees to stay inside.

“We had guests in the restaurant, so I had the staff do what they do but not go into the far end of the patio,” she said.

The chaotic scene put shoppers in the area on edge.

Dan Wentzel was on a food tour with his colleagues from the American Jewish Committee in Santa Monica on Friday morning when the gunshots rang out. While standing on Santa Monica Boulevard, he saw a flood of people running away from the promenade.

“People were running for their lives. Scared running. Everyone is so wired from these active shooter scenes,” he said.

He and his colleagues dashed into Dragon Herbs, a tea shop, and were briefly on lockdown. They waited for about 10 minutes to see what would happen, and the shop soon opened back up, he said.

“We’re enjoying tea now, since we’re here. Nice, calming, soothing tea. Everything’s back to normal,” he said.