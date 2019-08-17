Gang-related shooting in Highland Park kills 1 and wounds 2, police say

A shooting that police described as “gang-related” left one man dead and two others injured in Highland Park early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area near East Avenue 42 and Figueroa Street around 1:20 a.m. where they found a 21-year-old man dead, according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two other men, who are 18 and 19 years old, were also shot and expected to survive, authorities said.

Investigators said the shooting was connected to gang activity but did not elaborate. Two men were detained in connection with the killing, but the LAPD is looking for additional suspects, according to he news release.

Police did identify the slain 21-year-old. A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.